Report: Baylor could get major help with key injury to SMU
With week 1 of college football in the books and week 2 fast approaching, the Baylor Bears will travel to Dallas for a matchup against the 17th-ranked SMU Mustangs. Although the Bears fell short in their home opener, they now have the opportunity to avenge themselves in a clash against a very offensively stout team that has the depth and potential to win the ACC this year.
When looking at the SMU offense, a couple of big names stand out, most notably quarterback Kevin Jennings. Outside of their quarterback, when looking to the Mustangs’’ receiving room, names like Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson. Following his transfer from TCU, Jordan Hudson displayed his diverse skillset during the 2024-2025 season, and was back for his senior season with the Mustangs. However, during the Mustangs’ week 1 debut, Hudson was forced to leave early in the game with an elbow injury, and is currently slated not to play against the Bears in week 2.
While not having one receiver available does not seem like a big deal, in the framework of this game, that could be the difference between a win and a loss. What Hudson does bring is experience, and not having that on the field will certainly be missed for Kevin Jennings, offensive coordinator Casey Woods, and head coach Rhett Lashlee.
Now transitioning to the Baylor perspective on this loss, to put it briefly, it is huge. Evident by last week’s performance against Auburn, the Bears' defense, specifically their secondary, left a lot to be desired. With one of SMU’s veteran receivers off the field, it eliminates a huge weapon for Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge to have to scheme around. Additionally, it can allow the Baylor secondary to get into more of a rhythm without a game-changer like Hudson on the field to break through coverages.
As always, we will have to wait and see whether the injury will have a significant impact on the game, but in my opinion, the loss of Hudson will certainly be felt within the Mustangs' offense. It could be what was needed for the scales to tip in Baylor's direction.
