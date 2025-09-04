Inside The Bears

Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson is leading the nation in one category

Sawyer Robertson's passing attack delivers in Week 1

Joshua Abraham

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in action against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at McLane Stadium
Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in action against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the Baylor Bears fell in their home opener, there certainly were some bright spots for Dave Aranda and his crew.

Going into the 2024-2025 season, one of the major question marks surrounding this Baylor team was whether or not returning quarterback Sawyer Robertson would be able to take the next step in his development. As a refresher, in the 2024-2025 season, Robertson finished with 3,071 yards, which included 28 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. On their own, those statistics are incredible, but many around the program and among the media believed that Robertson had more to show.

Following the first week of collegiate football, Sawyer Robertson sits atop the list for the most passing yards in the nation. Among others at the top of the list were two highly touted transfer quarterbacks: Washington State transfer John Mateer and Tulane transfer Darien Mensah. Now, before going into more detail, it's important to remember the competition played by both Oklahoma and Duke in their first week of college football: Illinois State and Elon, respectively. Sawyer Robertson went up against a fierce SEC defense with the Auburn Tigers and still managed to throw for over 400 yards in Baylor's home opener.

Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) runs after against Auburn Tigers during the first half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

When breaking down the 419 passing yards of Sawyer Robertson, there were a couple of receiving options that comprised the bulk of the yardage. One of the bigger surprises of Baylor's home opener had to be the performance of Texas State transfer Kole Wilson, who finished week 1 with 8 receptions for 134 yards. While Wilson had a great career at Texas State, I do not think anyone expected him to carve up the Auburn defense to the degree that he did.

The second key receiving option for Robertson was tight end Michael Trigg. Standing at a towering 6 feet 4 inches and 240 pounds, Trigg was unguardable. It did not matter who was lined up on the opposing side of the line of scrimmage; Trigg found a way to get open and make the necessary plays to move the chains, finishing the game with 7 receptions, 99 yards, and a touchdown.

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) runs with the ball after the catch ahead of Auburn Tigers linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With Trigg and Wilson combining for 233 of the 419 passing yards, I do not doubt that they will continue to have strong seasons and put up similar or better numbers than they did against the Auburn Tigers. If Robertson continues to find Wilson and Trigg in the open field, Sawyer Robertson could have a very compelling case for the best quarterback in the Big 12, and even put together a strong resume for the Heisman trophy. As always, only time will tell, and we'll see how Robertson performs next week against a stout SMU Mustangs defense.

