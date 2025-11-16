Baylor vs. Arizona Week 13 game time, channel revealed
After creating a ton of suspense, the Big 12 Conference officially announced the start times for Week 13 games.
Baylor and Arizona will be a 12 p.m. CT start on TNT.
After losing to Utah, Baylor is now 5-5 on the season. The Bears need one more win for bowl eligibility and neither game will come easy. Arizona just upset Cincinnati on the road and the 'Cats have a top-tier QB in Noah Fifita.
After Arizona, Baylor will take on Houston the following week for its season finale. The Cougars have derailed in recent weeks, but Houston has the capabilities to put up points against a suspect Baylor defense.
History between the two programs
This will be the first time the two teams have met since Arizona came over to the Big 12 Conference. In fact, Baylor and Arizona have met just one time -- ever. Back in 1992, on New Year's Eve, Baylor took down the Wildcats.
Baylor won a thriller in El Paso, 20-15 and holds a 1-0 record against Arizona.
Taking on Noah Fifita
Baylor might have the top passer in the conference in Waco, but Arizona has one of the best, too. Noah Fifita has bounced back in a big way since having a down season in 2024. Fifita ranks No. 3 in the Big 12, averaging 249.4 yards per game through the air.
Back in 2023, Fifita was one of the best QBs in the country, throwing for 2,869 yards, 25 TDs, and six INTs. But last year, he struggled. Fifita threw for 2,958 yards, but had just 18 TDs and 12 INTs to go along with the passing yards.
It's been a bounce-back season for the Arizona QB, and with how Baylor hasn't defended good QBs this year, the Bears could be in a dogfight next weekend against the 'Cats.