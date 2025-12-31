The transfer portal continues to take away from Baylor football

The idea of team is dead. The “me” movement has destroyed the brotherhood of men. The combined forces of the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) have combined to spark a conflagration across the college football landscape that seemingly will not be extinguished.

The Baylor Bears gridiron squad continues to suffer personnel losses to the dreaded portal. S Kris Wokomah has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, which opens on Friday, January 2 and will continue to drain the lifeblood of college football teams from coast to coast until the bleeding stops on January 16.

Wokomah was a freshman with the Bears and played in five games over two seasons in Waco. He registered three tackles over that time.

According to 247 Sports, Wokomah rated as a three-star recruit out of Bowie High School in Arlington, TX. Wokomah was a two-sport star, also participating in track and field.

On the track, Wokomah ran the 100 meters, 200 meters and participated in the long jump. Wokomah posted best times of 23.25 in the 200 meters and 19 feet-4 inches in the long jump.

Wokomah recorded 119 tackles during his prep career, with his junior season being his best, statistically. That season, Wokomah posted 67 tackles and intercepted a pass in 10 games. Wokomah’s senior season was hampered by a knee injury and he only played in six games. He recorded 27 tackles, one INT, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

At 6-foot, 189 pounds, Wokomah received 31 scholarship offers and signed with Baylor over offers from SMU, Duke, Texas Tech, Houston, Kansas and Washington State, to name a few.

Wokomah is the third safety to transfer out of the program, following Cameren Jenkins and DJ Coleman.

Now, as many as eight defenders have announced their intention to transfer. This is not a good look for defensive guru and head coach Dave Aranda. Aranda was retained for the 2026 season, despite leading the Bears to a dismal 5-7 record in the 2025 campaign. The reason for keeping Aranda around for another season? Roster retention.

Looks like roster depletion instead of retention. Fans can only hope that the Bears have a plan to attack the portal and raid it for quality players that can help them win in 2026. Because proper planning prevents poor performance.

