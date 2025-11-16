Takeaways from Utah's win over Baylor
On Saturday night, the Baylor Bears did not come out completely ready for the visiting and 13th-ranked Utah Utes. In addition, Baylor has not fared well against the Utes and now has a 0-3 record in the series. Here are the takeaways from Utah's 55-28 win over Baylor.
First-half takeaways
Missed opportunities: On Baylor's first four drives, the Bears punted twice, missed a field goal attempt and Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw an interception that was returned for a Utah touchdown as Utah jumped to a quick 14-0 lead. It was not until around the 12:00 minute mark of the second quarter that Robertson regrouped and hit receiver Josh Cameron for a four-yard touchdown to narrow the Utes' lead to 14-7.
After a 64-yard pitch and catch from Robertson to Kole Wilson down to the red zone, the Bears had to settle for a field goal to cut the lead to 21-10 as the offensive momentum fizzled out.
Porous defense: the Bears' defense left too many big holes for Utah to run through, like when Utah backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin ran over the left side of the formation and did not stop until he crossed the goal line 67 yards later to increase Utah's lead to 21-7.
Then in the second quarter, the Bears gave up another explosive play of more than 60 yards as Utes running back Wayshawn Parker tore up the middle of the field, leaving scorched earth in his wake on a 64-yard touchdown run as Utah took a three-touchdown lead.
Robertson was a little off: Robertson completed just 45 percent of his passes on 14 of 31 passing in the first half. He did throw the 65-yard pick-six, but added two more TDs to his FBS-leading total. In addition, Robertson was the victim of a couple of drops.
Scoring: After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Bears scored 17 in the second frame to cut the Utah lead to 28-17 at halftime. Baylor outgained Utah in total yards, 362 to 243, but was just 2-of-10 on third down (20 percent conversion rate).
2nd half takeaways
More explosive plays: More explosive plays from Utah. Backup QB Ficklin struck again, this time he juked and stiff-armed his way through several would-be Baylor tacklers on his way to a 74-yard touchdown to increase Utah's lead to 35-20. Ficklin gained 146 yards on three carries, That is a 48-yard average per carry.
Why Utah is 3rd in FBS in rushing: At the end of the third quarter, Utah had 308 yards on the ground, 41 yards above their season average of 267 per game. Baylor had rushed for 120 yards and was just 3-of-13 on 3rd down conversions. To begin the fourth quarter, Utah's NaQuari Rogers rushed for yet another Utah touchdown, their fourth rushing score of the game. Utah added a fifth rushing score with 3:28 left in the game. The Utes finished the game with 381 yards on the ground and averaged nine yards per carry.
Points off turnovers: Robertson threw his second INT of the game, which was almost a pick-six again. Utah then promptly scored again to make the score 49-20 to put the game further out of reach.
Robertson leads the nation in TD passes: Halfway through the fourth quarter, Robertson threw his third TD pass of the game, this time to Kole Wilson to cut the lead to 49-28. That gives Robertson 29 TD passes on the season. In addition, Robertson eclipsed 3,000 yards passing on the year.
With the loss, Baylor falls to 5-5 on the season with Arizona and Houston left to play. Utah improves to 8-2 on the season and they have Kansas State and Kansas still to play.