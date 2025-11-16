Social media thrashes Baylor following 55-28 loss to Utah
Baylor fans once again left McLane Stadium disappointed. A 27-point thrashing at the hands of Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes caps off what is now three in a row for Utah against Baylor. Baylor's defense started the game fast, forcing Utah punts on its first two possessions of the game. Utah broke the seal with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter, and the Utes never looked back.
A Utah Ute pick-six put the Bears in a 14-point deficit, a spot the Bears find themselves in all too often. Baylor rallied back, though, cutting the lead to eight at halftime, on the back of huge plays by Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Josh Cameron. This momentum was not carried in the second half where the Bears fell behind 29 points at one point. This has been characteristic of Baylor all year. Pull the game that was out of reach within a score and inevitably lose by 20+.
The silver lining for the Bears is out-gaining the Utes by 80 yards and the fact that there were a few impressive individual performances within the team. Josh Cameron had 13 catches, 165 yards, and 2 touchdowns; and Ashtyn Hawkins had 7 catches for 119 yards. Hawkins was ejected later in the game for punching a Utah defensive back. Bryson Washington had 14 carries for 97 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
Following the loss, fans had a lot to say about the abysmal rush defense, the state of the program, and the employment status of head coach, Dave Aranda. Bears fans who were generally hopeful pregame, are rightfully angry following the team's performance.
Fans are displaying their frustration with the performance and season
Confusion with the Bears' statistical performance compared to the scoreline
Speculation over Dave Aranda's fit as Baylor head coach.
The Bears finish their season with a road trip to 7-3 Arizona and a home senior game against 7-3 Houston. Baylor will need to figure out some quick fixes if it wants to have a chance at bowl eligibility and a winning season.