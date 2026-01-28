How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
The Baylor Bears have lost their last three games and are sitting at 1-6 in Big 12 play. The Bears will look to stop the bleeding on Wednesday evening when Baylor heads to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.
UC isn't doing a whole lot better than Baylor. The 'Cats are 10-10 (2-5) and are just one game up on the Bears.
Here's how you can see Baylor in action, our prediction, and some game notes.
How to watch
- Day: Wednesday, Jan. 28
- When: 5:30 p.m. CT
- TV: FS1
- Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Dicky Simpkins
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Fifth Third Arena (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 20.4 PPG
- Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.2 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.3 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG
Cincinnati
- Points: Baba Miller - 13.8 PPG
- Rebounds: Baba Miller- 10.4 RPG
- Assists: Day Day Thomas - 3.8 APG
- Steals: Sencire Harris - 1.4 SPG
- Blocks: Moustapha Thiam - 1.6 BPG
Score Prediction
Cincinnati has the second-worst offense in the Big 12 and the worst three-point shooting team in the conference. But the Bearcats have two things going for them: size and defense.
UC is the fifth-best defense in the conference and has a pair of big men that could cause Baylor issues. Baba Miller is a 6'11" forward, who is Cincinnati's do-it-all player, along with 7'2" center Moustapha Thiam. Both players could give the undersized Bears issues — unless Jame Nnaji suddenly breaks out.
Baylor has had a lot of issues recently. Slow starts, turnovers, foul issues, and the lack of depth. Obi Agbim and Dan Skllings faced injuries in the defeat against TCU, but both came back into play. Baylor will need a third player to emerge next to Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou — even against a middling UC team. But until we see that consistency, it's hard to predict a Baylor win at this time.
Final score: Cincinnati 74, Baylor 70
Game Notes
- Wednesday's game marks the first game of Baylor's Big 12 road swing before the Bears head to Morgantown to play at West Virginia on Saturday night.
- BU is 1-1 playing at The Queen City, its lone loss in all-time history coming last season where the Bears narrowly fell, 69-67.
- Last season was the first time since 1946 that Baylor had played at Cincinnati.
- Baylor currently holds a 1-6 conference record, the worst start to Big 12 play since the 2013-14 season.
- Notably during the 2013-14 season, the Bears began conference season at 1-6 before going on a 7-1 run to close out the regular season, finishing 9-9 in the conference and reaching the NCAA Sweet 16.
- BU is 1-3 this season in road games, its one win coming from a dominant 94-79 W at Oklahoma State.
- BU is 34-23 in Big 12 Road games since 2019-20, the best mark in the league in that span.
- Wednesday will mark the return of Dan Skillings Jr. to his former team, where he competed from 2022-25.
