Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson joins Heisman Finalist Diego Pavia in the Senior Bowl

The NFL Draft starts in Mobile, or so says the Senior Bowl. If that’s the case, the draft process has already begun for Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson.

The Senior Bowl announced its roster on Sunday, and there are some big names on the list including Garrett Nussmeier of LSU and Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia.

Alongside those names, is Robertson, who will be teammates with Pavia as a member of the National team.

Robertson was recently ranked just outside of thetop-10 quarterback prospects by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Of course, that ranking included Oregon’s Dante Moore, who has recently elected to return to school for another season. If Robetson was just outside of those rankings, logic could dictate that he would move inside the top-10 with Moore no longer being considered.

Robertson has the bloodlines with his father Stan being a first-round pick in the MLB Draft in 1990.

Big Opportunity Ahead

Now, Robertson will have a chance to get onto the big stage to prove that he belongs in the NFL.

2026 Senior Bowl Quarterbacks 🏈🔥



American Team:

• Luke Altmyer — Illinois

• Taylen Green — Arkansas

• Garrett Nussmeier — LSU



National Team:

• Diego Pavia — Vanderbilt

• Cole Payton — North Dakota State

• Sawyer Robertson — Baylor#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/p6JpPh8kaV — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 14, 2026

The Senior Bowl is where some athletes can separate themselves, and show they can play against all levels of competition.

One example from recent memory was North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson had a big week at the Senior Bowl, showing an expanded route tree, and eventually parlayed that into being picked at the top of the second round by the Green Bay Packers.

Robetson may not get to that point, but in a quarterback class that does not have a clear second quarterback behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, anything is possible.

Long Journey

Robertson has experience in the Air Raid System at Mississippi State before transferring to Baylor for the remainder of his career.

Robertson went from a backup to a star by throwing 28 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions in his first season as a starter.

Of course, Robertson’s final season did not go the way that anyone had hoped for. Baylor did not win enough games, and Robertson may not have played well enough considering the expectations that were thrust on him coming into the season.

The biggest issue for Robertson this season, and questions he’ll have to answer when he gets to Mobile, is his propensity to turn the ball over.

Robertson had 12 interceptions in his final year in Waco, including five in his final three games of the season.

Robertson should shine in interviews with teams after he was praised relentlessly by his coaching staff for his leadership.

“He knows it’s his team, and he’s doing a great job of it,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said.

“Where you notice him the most is just the leadership role that he has, and he’s doing a great job of motivating the young guys and being around and helping the other quarterbacks out and letting them pick his brain.”

One thing is certain: with both college and the NFL season coming to a close, Robertson has a big time opportunity in front of him in Mobile.

