The quarterback position is the most important position in football, whether a fan wants to believe it or not. The 2025 Baylor Bears were fortunate to have one of the most productive passers in not only the Big 12 but, the entire FBS in senior Sawyer Robertson.

Robertson led the Big 12 with 3,681 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, both numbers were good enough for fifth in the country. As the Bears transition from a disappointing 2025 season, a new potential star steps into the QB1 role. Willis, Texas native DJ Lagway (10-9 as a starter for the Florida Gators) transferred to Baylor, following in the footsteps of his father, Derek, who played running back for the Bears from 1997-2001 (711 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 40 games).

Lagway appeared to be the next great QB to light up the SEC for the Gators after going 6-1 as a true freshman in 2024, which included wins over ranked teams in LSU and Ole Miss in November. Things started to crumble last offseason when multiple injuries kept Lagway out of spring practice and most preseason camp before the 2025 season.

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior signal-caller could not get out of his own way this past season as he threw 14 interceptions, the most among Power Four quarterbacks. Lagway was not the sole issue for a struggling Gators offense, but many expected him to make the jump to Heisman contender but for a variety of reasons, it did not work out as he appeared to be flustered and slow to make decisions for a majority of the season.

There is hope in Waco as offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has a great history of developing QBs and will look to work his magic with possibly the most talented passer he’s ever had. There is no doubt that Lagway has the arm talent, especially with deep passes. The real work will come with adjusting to pressure and being quicker at decision making or audibles, something he struggled with in Gainesville when given more rein of the offense.

Multiple analysts at ESPN predict that Lagway will unsurprisingly be QB1 heading into the season but the real battle will be the backup QB with redshirt sophomore Nate Bennett (6 of 9, 53 yards) battling redshirt freshman Edward Griffin and true freshman Quinn Murphy.

