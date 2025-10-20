Big 12 gives suspense on Baylor football's Week 10 clash with UCF
Baylor look a tough loss on the road this past weekend and moved to 4-3 on the season. QB Sawyer Robertson struggled, throwing three interceptions, and star TE Michael Trigg had a few uncharacteristic drops. But with the loss behind the Bears, Baylor will now head East to Ohio to take on Cincinnati.
While the Bears are putting in all the work to take down the Bearcats -- and stopping Brendan Sorsby -- we typically find out when Baylor will play the following week's opponent. On Sat. Nov. 1, the Bears will host UCF, but it's too be determined when the game will actually be played.
History between the two programs
Since UCF joined the Big 12, the two teams have only played once, but they have played twice in the history of the series. The Bears and Knights are 1-1 against one another, and Baylor was the team that came out on top back in 2023. The game was down in Florida, and Baylor won a close one, 36-35. The only other time the two played against each other was back in 2013 in a New Year's Eve bowl. UCF won, 52-42.
Back in 2023, Baylor outscored UCF, 26-0 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win. Isaiah Hankins kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:21 left on the clock. In the game, QB Blake Shapen threw for 293 yards and a score. WR Monaray Baldwin was Shapen's go-to target. He caught seven passes for 150 yards and a score. RB Richard Reese aslo played well. Carrying the rock 16 times for 100 yards to help Baylor's ground attack.
Attacking the Knights' defense
When Scott Frost was re-named the head coach of UCF, the expectations was the Frost would get the Knights rolling on offense. But former Indiana QB Tayven Jackson has struggled and UCF is just a middle of the pack offense in the Big 12.
But UCF's defense is shockingly good. The Knights have the No. 4 scoring defense, allowing just 17.1 points per game. The Knights have the No. 1 passing defense in the conference, allowing less than 150 yards per game. It's going to be a test when Sawyer Robertson has to go up against the UCF defense.
More From Baylor On SI:
- Baylor faces No. 21 Cincinnati’s explosive offense led by Brendan Sorsby
- Stock up, stock down after Baylor football's loss to TCU
- Has Baylor’s Michael Trigg been overhyped as college football’s top tight end?
- Top players from Baylor's disappointing loss to TCU
- With 3 defeats, is a once promising season for Baylor lost under Dave Aranda?