BREAKING: Jordan Deck decommits from Baylor and flips to Michigan

Baylor's 2026 defensive back centerpiece has flipped his commitment to The University Of Michigan.

JaMichael Garrett

Oct 19, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive safety Devyn Bobby (3) waits to rush against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In a recent report, there has been some noise going on about Baylor's 2026 4-star DB commit Jordan Deck going to Michigan. Wednesday night, Jordan Deck decommitted and flipped his commitment from Baylor to the University of Michigan.

The 6-2, 190-pound versatile safety has been committed to the Baylor Bears since June 24th. He committed four days after his official visit to Baylor. He visited the University of Michigan a week prior, on June 13th.

This is a huge loss for the Bears, as Deck was the centerpiece of the Baylor defensive backfield; however, momentum has swung north in favor of the Wolverines. This goes to show in the NIL era that being local isn't enough to keep in-state recruits. Deck joins a loaded Michigan recruiting class, as they are ranked in the top ten in the nation according to 247Sports team rankings.


This puts a lot of pressure on Baylor to fill the voids in the defensive backfield immediately. Baylor might have to lean on the transfer portal after the season to fill the voids in the defensive backfield if it can't fill the voids by the time signing day comes for the Bears.

In the end, Deck's decision to flip showed Michigan's recruiting momentum was more than Baylor's home state effort, but the impact of losing an in-state defensive back will still be felt in Waco.

