Bowl projections for Baylor football following 4-4 start

Seeing what national media outlets say about Baylor's potential postseason placement

Josh Crawford

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Christian Harrison (5) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Christian Harrison (5) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Baylor Bear football season has not come close to its preseason expectations thus far. If you told Baylor fans before this season started that the team would be holding players-only meetings before the end of October, and that Dave Aranda would be firmly in the hot seat, there'd be some tears shed and probably some four-letter words spewed about the state of the program.

Even so, this team has four more games to salvage the rest of the year, and to send seniors like Sawyer Robertson, Michael Trigg, and Josh Cameron out on a high note before they pursue their NFL dreams. Even with the hopes of a playoff spot and a Big 12 championship appearance mostly dashed, the Bears still need to go .500 down the stretch to qualify for a bowl game.

In the new age of the college football playoff, we've seen non-playoff bowl games become more and more devalued, especially in the eyes of NFL draft prospects choosing to them out at an increasingly rising rate. However, those games can still serve as a barometer for a program, a reward for players, and a way to create positive momentum going into an offseason.

Baylor TE Michael Trigg
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With less than a month left in the college football regular left, we've started to see more of the college football bowl projections come out, as the potential postseason of all FBS teams grows clearer and clearer. With that, we have mapped out where all the national major college football outlets have projected Baylor football to end up at through Week 9.

Sports Illustrated

December 26th, Rate Bowl vs. Washington

College Football News

December 26th, SERVPRO First Responders Bowl vs. North Texas

ESPN

December 23rd, Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl vs. Fresno State, and January 2nd, Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

On3

January 2nd, Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

