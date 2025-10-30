Bowl projections for Baylor football following 4-4 start
The Baylor Bear football season has not come close to its preseason expectations thus far. If you told Baylor fans before this season started that the team would be holding players-only meetings before the end of October, and that Dave Aranda would be firmly in the hot seat, there'd be some tears shed and probably some four-letter words spewed about the state of the program.
Even so, this team has four more games to salvage the rest of the year, and to send seniors like Sawyer Robertson, Michael Trigg, and Josh Cameron out on a high note before they pursue their NFL dreams. Even with the hopes of a playoff spot and a Big 12 championship appearance mostly dashed, the Bears still need to go .500 down the stretch to qualify for a bowl game.
In the new age of the college football playoff, we've seen non-playoff bowl games become more and more devalued, especially in the eyes of NFL draft prospects choosing to them out at an increasingly rising rate. However, those games can still serve as a barometer for a program, a reward for players, and a way to create positive momentum going into an offseason.
With less than a month left in the college football regular left, we've started to see more of the college football bowl projections come out, as the potential postseason of all FBS teams grows clearer and clearer. With that, we have mapped out where all the national major college football outlets have projected Baylor football to end up at through Week 9.
Sports Illustrated
December 26th, Rate Bowl vs. Washington
College Football News
December 26th, SERVPRO First Responders Bowl vs. North Texas
ESPN
December 23rd, Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl vs. Fresno State, and January 2nd, Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
On3
January 2nd, Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
