Breakdown of 2026 RB target Davian Groce - A priority for Khenon Hall and Baylor
One of Baylor's biggest targets left on the board is RB/WR Davian Groce. The do-it-all playmaker will be making a decision soon, and the Bears need to do whatever it takes to get him into the fold. Here is a breakdown of how he fits in.
Recruit Overview: 6-1 190 pounds running back out of Frisco, TX, 4-star 79th nationally, 7th ranked athlete, 13th ranked player in Texas. Junior stats: 1,400 scrimmage yards and 12 offensive touchdowns played both running back and wide receiver, caught 43 passes for 702 yards and 5 touchdowns on 16.3 yards per reception, while rushing for an additional 687 yard and 7 touchdowns on 11.8 per carry, adding 3 special teams touchdowns (2 kick return, 1 punt return).
Baylor's Relationship: Associate Head Coach/RB Coach Khenon Hall as the primary recruiter, WR Coach Dallas Baker as secondary.
How Does He Fit at Baylor: No running backs committed to this 2026 class could help with trying to land Groce, with the possibility of getting playing time early as a freshman, and it's a big need in Waco.
Top Schools: Houston, Baylor, Oklahoma, Florida reported by Rivals are his top schools.
Official Visit: June 20th
Scouting Report: Explosiveness, good vision and can run in between the tackles with patience, big-play ability in open space.
Crystal Ball Prediction: Rivals has Oklahoma as the predicted pick for Davian Groce. The Frisco,TX product is a very hot recruit in the middle of the summer of this 2026 class. Seems like Groce decision hasn't been announced yet, which could be good news for Baylor to try and keep the Top-100 recruit in-state.
