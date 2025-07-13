REPORT: Baylor pushing hard against Oklahoma for electric 2026 playmaker
Will Baylor football's recruiting momentum continue? The Bears have landed three commitments in three days. Four-star DL Jamarion Carlton, four-star WR Jordan Clay, and three-star DL Jae'Lin Battle have all picked Baylor over prominent schools.
With those three in the fold, eyes are starting to shift towards elite WR Davian Groce. The do-it-all playmaker, who could either play RB or WR in college, has yet to set a decision, but one is expected soon.
Groce is down to Oklahoma, Baylor, Florida, and Houston. The perceived favorite is the Sooners, but in a recent article by Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, he noted the Bears are pushing hard.
Baylor made a strong move with the Rivals300 WR this spring and continued to press forward in this recruitment following his June 20-22 official visit in Waco. The Bears are the team giving the biggest run to Oklahoma at the top of this recruitment. We’ve heard Baylor is “a strong possibility” if and when a decision is crystallized.
Groce, the Frisco (TX) Lone Star product, is one of the highest-ranked players in the 2026 class. He is considered the No. 37 player in the cycle, and the No. 3-ranked athlete, per the Composite.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Groce:
- dynamic offensive weapon experienced at running back and receiver who could play either at the high-major level
- owns a receiver's build with strong pass
-catching production, but verified athleticism particularly stands out when stacked vs. running back class
- that said, multiple sources indicate a desire to play receiver
- displays impressive body control and spatial awareness in the air and along boundaries
- plays with some subtle speed
-changing modulation evident in run-after-catch ability at receiver and second-level playmaking at RB
- unorthodox gait that appears somewhat tight-hipped, but ankle flexibility shows in foot quickness- Texas 5A 200-meter champion as a junior- field-stretching linear speed supported by multi-sport data, but a build-up runway aids in reaching highest gear
- reveals some gear-down when redirecting
- valuable basketball participation pervasive in NFL Draft results across positional spectrum, but particularly frequent in skill players/pass catchers
- likely one of the top offensive playmakers in TXHSFB and the country for the 2026 class. Projects as a high-major receiver who can give you personnel/game plan flexibility with a clear long-term NFL ceiling.
