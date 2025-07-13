Waco Wave: Baylor's recruiting staff dominates the Big 12 trail
Baylor Bears recruiting was ranked 39th at the beginning of last week, but jumped to 22nd in the rankings by the end of the week after securing three commitments in three consecutive days. Baylor currently has the 22nd-ranked class nationally and the 2nd ranked class in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.
The Bears currently have three Top 100 recruits, wide receiver Jordan Clay (85th), edge rusher Jamarion Carlton (33rd), and defensive back Jamarion Vincent (73rd), are all top-10 prospects in their respective positions. Carlton (3rd overall edge), Vincent (7th overall corner), Clay (8th overall wide receiver).
Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Khenon Hall is in his second year in Waco and has made a huge jump with recruiting for the Bears in year two. Hall was the primary recruiter for Top-40 edge rusher Jamarion Carlton. Carlton is Khenon Hall's all-time top recruit. Michael Turner (RB, North Richland Hills, TX) previously held the top-end spot, who was ranked 281st overall recruit in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Dallas Baker was the primary recruiter for 4-star top 100 wide receiver Jordan Clay, and Clay is Baker's highest all-time recruit. 4-star wide receiver London Smith (Waco, TX), who is also a current member of this 2026 Baylor recruiting class, was the highest ranked recruit for Baker until Clay joined the class.
After the commitment of Carlton and Battle, Khenon Hall went from the 3rd top recruiting coach in the Big 12 to being the top recruiting coach in the Big 12. Jordan Clay's pledge to the Bears last week helped wide receiver coach Dallas Baker rank 6 spots from 9th to 3rd overall in the conference.
Baylor's Head Coach Dave Aranda and his staff are doing an amazing job of attracting top talent to build for the future in Waco.
