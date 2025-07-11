Inside The Bears

BREAKING: Baylor lands 2026 top-10 WR over Oklahoma and Colorado

Baylor lands Top 100 talent in back-to-back days.

JaMichael Garrett

Sep 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears assistant coach Dallas Baker reacts to a play against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Recruiting has picked up in Waco as Baylor lands another recruit for the 2026 class in Top-10 WR 6-3 200 pounds Jordan Clay, Madison HS (San Antonio, TX). According to 247Sports, Clay is nationally ranked as the 8th pass catcher in the 2026 class.

Baylor has landed back-to-back top-end talent, not only the top players in their respective state but also in the country. Yesterday, Jamarion Carlton, the number 3 edge rusher in the country, shocked the recruiting world, committing to the Baylor Bears. And now, Clay has done the same. This now gives Baylor 16 commits in this 2026 class, including CB Jamarion Vincent, WR London Smith, and Safety Jordan Deck.

Clay has a big-time player upside it gives Baylor a true X-receiver who will be able to make those tough contested catches and stretch the field vertically. Wide Receiver coach Dallas Baker aggressive approach to keep top talent in-state has paid off big time with this commitment from Clay.

This recruiting victory over Oklahoma who's known for having a history of dynamic wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Marquis "Hollywood" Brown, Sterling Shepard, and Dede Westbrook. And, then Colorado which just had a two-way player in Travis Hunter winning the Heisman and Fred Biletnikoff Award for most outstanding receiver in the country shows a lot about what Baylor is trying to accomplish for the future in Waco.

Dave Aranda
Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Published
JaMichael Garrett
JAMICHAEL GARRETT

I have Interned for The Michigan Insider on 247Sports. I’ve been a big Michigan fan and love going to games at The Big House. When I’m not watching sports, I enjoy being a family man. I’m married with three kids and I love grilling and bonfires.

