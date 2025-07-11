BREAKING: Baylor lands 2026 top-10 WR over Oklahoma and Colorado

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jordan Clay has Committed to Baylor, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 200 WR from San Antonio, TX chose the Bears over Colorado and Oklahoma



Baylor lands 2 Top 100 Recruits in back-to-back days 🐻📈https://t.co/bnKatxnjOP pic.twitter.com/ld3TfNdFk8