BREAKING: Baylor lands 2026 top-10 WR over Oklahoma and Colorado
Recruiting has picked up in Waco as Baylor lands another recruit for the 2026 class in Top-10 WR 6-3 200 pounds Jordan Clay, Madison HS (San Antonio, TX). According to 247Sports, Clay is nationally ranked as the 8th pass catcher in the 2026 class.
Baylor has landed back-to-back top-end talent, not only the top players in their respective state but also in the country. Yesterday, Jamarion Carlton, the number 3 edge rusher in the country, shocked the recruiting world, committing to the Baylor Bears. And now, Clay has done the same. This now gives Baylor 16 commits in this 2026 class, including CB Jamarion Vincent, WR London Smith, and Safety Jordan Deck.
Clay has a big-time player upside it gives Baylor a true X-receiver who will be able to make those tough contested catches and stretch the field vertically. Wide Receiver coach Dallas Baker aggressive approach to keep top talent in-state has paid off big time with this commitment from Clay.
This recruiting victory over Oklahoma who's known for having a history of dynamic wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Marquis "Hollywood" Brown, Sterling Shepard, and Dede Westbrook. And, then Colorado which just had a two-way player in Travis Hunter winning the Heisman and Fred Biletnikoff Award for most outstanding receiver in the country shows a lot about what Baylor is trying to accomplish for the future in Waco.
More News:
Social media explodes following elite DL Jamarion Carlton committing to Baylor
Big 12 football coaches predict 2025 conference champion
Baylor's recruiting momentum to continue after top-40 player Jamarion Carlton chooses Baylor
CBS Sports reveals just how hot Dave Aranda's seat is at Baylor
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI