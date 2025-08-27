CBS Sports ranks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson among nation’s top 20, No. 3 in Big 12
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has a chance to really catch the attention of the national media. The Bears aren't as high-profiled as teams like Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, or Alabama, but Baylor has one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Not only was Robertson among the top players in college football in the final six regular-season games last season, but he gets most of his supporting cast back.
Wide receivers Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins return, along with tight end Michael Triggs. Add in transfers Kobe Prentice, Kole Wilson, and Louis Brown -- Robertson has a plethora of weapons at his disposal.
CBS Sports ranked its top 50 QBs entering Week 1 of the season, and Robertson came in at No. 16. While being considered a top-20 QB, Robertson was ranked behind both Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), and Josh Hoover (TCU) in the Big 12.
"Robertson enjoyed a breakout 2024 season at Baylor, passing for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns while helping lead a late-season surge. With three of the Bears' first four games coming against Auburn, SMU and Arizona State, he'll have a chance to get the nation's attention early in 2025."
With Auburn coming to town on Friday, Robertson will have the national audience watching his every move. The Bears and Tigers will play on Fox at 7 p.m. CT. But that's not the only game Robertson will be in the spotlight. The following week, Baylor travels to SMU to take on a 2024 College Football Playoff team. Then in Week 4, Baylor hosts Leavitt and Arizona State.
The first four weeks of the season will be huge for both Robertson and Baylor. Are the Bears for real? Is Robertson better than a top-20 QB in the nation, and is he in contention for the Heisman? These questions will surely be answered soon enough.
