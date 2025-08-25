Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze identifies Baylor's star players
Four days is all that separates us from the Baylor Bears' season opener against the Auburn Tigers. It's going to be one of the best games of week one, and it's safe to say that both teams have started to ramp up their preparation for Friday's game.
On Monday, Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze met with the media to discuss his team's upcoming game against Baylor. There, he identified Baylor players on both sides of the ball that he's circling in this week's game plan.
"Really impressed with [Jackie Marshall] and [Devyn Bobby]," said Freeze. "I think those two guys are really good players. They've got a highly rated transfer, [Matthew Fobbs-White] from Tulane. He's a pass rusher that's a really good player. [Tevin Williams III] is a really solid guy and then Keaton Thomas is a returning that looks like a real SEC-type player."
Marshall is a massive body on Baylor's defensive line who can swallow up holes in the run game and get after the quarterback, recording three sacks from the defensive tackle position in 2024. Fobbs-White was one of the highest-rated transfers the Bears brought in. The junior pass rusher recorded four sacks a year ago, and should be a huge part of Baylor's defense in 2025. The Bears also return Keaton Thomas, one of the best and most efficient linebackers in the country.
In the secondary, Bobby was one of the Bears' best defensive backs last season, bringing down three interceptions and recording 76 tackles. Williams III, who played 250 snaps and allowed a 61% completion percentage last year, is also coming back and caught Freeze's attention.
While the defense should be much improved this year, it's the offense that should really worry him. The Bears are returning a ton of production at every position, but he's well aware of just how good they were to end the year in 2024.
"[Sawyer Robertson] played off the charts good the last part of the year," Freeze said. "They have a special talent in [Josh Cameron]. He's electric and also a very talented receiver. They have a very talented tight end and a running back who rushed for over 1,000 yards."
We've talked a ton about what this offense can be when they're firing on all cylinders. They averaged over 40 points per game in their final six regular season games last year, and even without Dawson Pendergrass, they've only gotten better.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers will have their hands full when they come to McLane Stadium on Friday night. Watch for the aforementioned players to play a massive role in deciding who wins this game.
