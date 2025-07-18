Could Baylor football face the Big 12’s next No. 1 overall pick in 2025?
The last time a Big 12 player went No. 1 in the NFL Draft was back in 2019, when Oklahoma's Kyler Murray was the first player off the board to the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, the Sooners had back-to-back first-overall selections. In 2018, Baker Mayfield went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Will the Big 12 have another player go No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft? It's a long shot, but according to ESPN's Jordan Reid, he believes Arizona State's Sam Leavitt could rise to the No. 1 spot on draft boards.
Reid noted how RB Cam Skattebo was the focal point for ASU in 2024. But with Skattebo gone, Leavitt will now be the focus for the Sun Devils in hopes of leading ASU to another Big 12 championship.
However, there is a ton of parity in the Big 12 this year. One team that could shock the world is the Baylor Bears. While the Bears have a very tough schedule early on, Baylor has some firepower. QB Sawyer Robertson is back, and so is former true freshman standout RB Bryson Washington. The Bears could have one of the top offenses in the Big 12, but the defense will have to improve to stop Leavitt and the rest of the gunslingers in the conference.
Baylor will start the season off with Auburn and SMU -- two tough opening games. Then in Week 4, Baylor will welcome in Leavitt and ASU into Waco. That game will be circled on the calendar by many fans.
