CBS Sports ranks Big 12 starting QBs -- Where Baylor's Sawyer Robertson lands
Baylor has been a team some analysts believe could be a sneaky College Football Playoff team in 2025. The Bears return several playermakers like RB Bryson Washington and WR Josh Cameron. But a major reason Baylor is getting love is because of its QB Sawyer Robertson.
Robertson was one of the hottest QBs in the country last season after taking the starting job from Dequan Finn. Robertson threw for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2024. Heading into 2025, CBS Sports named Robertson as the No. 2 QB in the Big 12 -- behind Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.
At 6-4, 220 pounds Robertson not only looks the part, he might've been college football's best quarterback not named LaNorris Sellers during the second half of last season. He helped the Bears end the regular season on a six-game winning streak as he dissected various defenses with a rocket arm. Robertson finished with the seventh-best QBR in the FBS ranks (82.9).
The Bears should have an improved defense as well, but Baylor will go as far as the offense takes it. Between Robertson, Washington, Cameron, Dawson Pendergrass, and Ashtyn Hawkins -- if he plays in 2025 -- the Bears have more than enough weapons to compete for a Big 12 Championship.
Here are the top-five QBs in the Big 12, according to CBS Sports:
1. Sam Leavitt - Arizona State
2. Sawyer Robertson - Baylor
3. Rocco Becht - Iowa State
4. Avery Johnson - Kansas State
5. Josh Hoover - TCU
