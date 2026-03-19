Vegas Releases Baylor Football’s 2026 Projected Win Total

Baylor is set to open up spring practice starting on March 24 and there are mixed reviews regarding the Bears this season. Baylor lost a lot of talent to both the transfer portal and graduation, but the Bears also brought in some talent themselves. Most notably, former five-star signal caller DJ Lagawy, who left Florida after two seasons.

After winning just five games this past season, oddsmakers believe Baylor will improve in 2026, but by how much?

Recently, FanDuel released its over/under for wins this season and the Bears open with 6.5 wins.

While landed Lagway, the Bears will be introducing a mostly-new offensive line in 2026, along with new playmakers for the Waco native. The Bears lost Michael Trigg, Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, and Ashtyn Hawkins to graduation, and Vegas will need to see what the new offense is capable of this season.

As far as the defense goes, Baylor went out and hired Joe Klanderman away from Kansas State, who will now call the plays instead of Dave Aranda. The Bears' defensive line was one of the weak points last season, and that unit appears to be better heading into the new season. Baylor utilized the transfer portal well and landed some plug-and-play parts for this season.

Let's take a look at every Big 12 team's over/under for 2026.

Arizona Wildcats

Over/under wins in 2026: 7.5

Arizona State Sun Devils

Over/under wins in 2026: 6.5

BYU Cougars

Over/under wins in 2026: 8.5

Cincinnati Bearcats

Over/under wins in 2026: 5.5

Colorado Buffaloes

Over/under wins in 2026: 4.5

Houston Cougars

Over/under wins in 2026: 7.5

Iowa State Cyclones

Over/under wins in 2026: 5.5

Kansas Jayhawks

Over/under wins in 2026: 5.5

Kansas State Wildcats

Over/under wins in 2026: 7.5

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Over/under wins in 2026: 5.5

TCU Horned Frogs

Over/under wins in 2026: 6.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Over/under wins in 2026: 11.5

UCF Knights

Over/under wins in 2026: 5.5

Utah Utes

Over/under wins in 2026: 8.5

West Virginia Mountaineers

Over/under wins in 2026: 5.5

Final thoughts

It's clear who the favorite is to win the Big 12. After making the College Football Playoff this past season, Texas Tech reloaded and will be the popular pick to win the Big 12 once again.

Baylor is right in the middle of the pack with 6.5 wins and it's clear after the Red Raiders, there isn't any other team that is projected to dominate this season. If Baylor can get more out of its defense and Lagway can play like the five-star he was — Baylor could find itself toward the top of the Big 12.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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