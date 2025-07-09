Decision coming 'any day now' for Baylor's star playmaker ahead of 2025 season
The NCAA opened yet another can of worms by allowing former JUCO players, like Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, another year of eligibility. When you allow one player another year, others expect to get the same treatment, and that goes for Baylor WR Ashtyn Hawkins.
Hawkins played for one season at Cisco CC before transferring to Texas State, where he played three seasons. Hawkins transferred to Baylor for his fifth year in 2024, where he was second on the team, catching 45 passes for 567 yards and five scores.
Dave Aranda and Baylor expected Hawkins to get a sixth season, but Hawkins announced some time ago that the NCAA went back on its word, and it wasn't known if he would actually receive the additional year.
“We intend for Ashtyn to be part of our program this upcoming season and are actively working with the NCAA to explore all eligibility options,” Baylor said in a statement via SicEm365. “We will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”
Fast forward to Big 12 Media Days, in which Baylor and Aranda took the stage, the Baylor head coach was asked about an update on the starting WR. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Aranda is expecting a decision "any day now". Aranda noted they were given a July 4 timeline.
Getting Hawkins back in the fold would be huge for Baylor. The return of QB Sawyer Robertson, along with star WR Josh Cameron, could give the Bears a golden opportunity to become one of the best passing teams in the country.
