Did Baylor's 35-point win affect its AP Top 25 ranking?
Baylor was nearly a 50-point favorite entering Saturday's game against Samford. While the Bears didn't cover the spread, Baylor won handily by a final score of 42-7. The Baylor defense finally played really well -- holding the Bulldogs to seven points and just 195 yards of total offense. But the Bears' offense wasn't as impressive. While scoring 42 is good, Sawyer Robertson had his worst game of the young season.
The veteran threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns. But Robertson had thrown for over 400 yards in the previous two games, and the Heisman hopeful also tossed two interceptions against Samford. Luckily, Baylor had RB Bryson Washington get rolling. The sophomore back rushed for 135 yards and two scores in the win. Washington has struggled to really get going through two weeks, so that was a good sight for Baylor fans.
On Sunday, the AP Top 25 Poll released and Baylor is still unranked. However, the Bears are receiving six votes. Baylor has a chance to get some traction in the coming weeks with Big 12 play starting. The Bears will take on Arizona State this weekend.
Full standings:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Miami
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Illinois
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
12. Iowa State
13. Ole Miss
14. Alabama
15. Tennessee
16. Utah
17. Texas Tech
18. Georgia Tech
19. Indiana
20. Vanderbilt
21. Michigan
22. Auburn
23. Missouri
24. Notre Dame
25. USC
Others receiving votes:
BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.
