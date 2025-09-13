Does Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson's disappointing performance against Samford derail a potential Heisman campaign?
Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson began to appear on Heisman boards after an impressive start to the season, throwing back-to-back 400-yard games. Unfortunately for the redshirt senior, his worst performance of the year would come against his weakest opponent, the Samford Bulldogs.
Robertson ended the day throwing the football 37 times for an inefficient 211 yards. While the 6-foot-4 signal caller was able to put up 3 passing touchdowns on the day, he also threw two interceptions. It wasn't just the numbers for Robertson that were disappointing. There were plenty of potential big plays that the Bears' quarterback missed.
After Saturday's win, FanDuel lists Robertson with +3500 odds to win the Heisman. FanDuels' odds place the Baylor quarterback with the 21st-best chance to win the trophy.
If Robertson wants to continue his Heisman push, it would have to come in conference play. The Bears start Big 12 play by hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 4. While not as feared as they were when they entered the season as the No. 12-ranked team, Arizona State could be a good opponent for Robertson to resume his campaign.
Robertson's path to the Heisman starts with helping his team win. Baylor would have to become a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoffs, and that means taking control of the Big 12. The senior quarterback has shown the ability to put up big numbers, but now he will have to prove he can win. Robertson's Heisman campaign started to rise after the team's big Week 2 upset over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs and will only get back on track with wins against the Big 12's best.
The fifth-year senior has thrown for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns through three games. While he threw two disappointing interceptions against Samford, Robertson's numbers are impressive enough to keep him in the race.
While Robertson isn't currently in the same conversation as other top candidates, such as FanDuel's frontrunner Carson Beck, if the Baylor quarterback can continue to put up big numbers and keep the Bears in Big 12 contention, he could emerge as a dark-horse candidate.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
Baylor improves to 2-1 after 42-7 win over Samford
Baylor Bears receive disappointing spot on ESPN's Big 12 Power Rankings
Baylor Bears open as massive 46.5-point favorites over the Samford Bulldogs
Baylor vs Samford Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Bulldogs Ahead of Week 3
Baylor Bears Closing in on Top 25 in CBS Sports College Football Rankings
Best Week 1 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and SMU QB Trade Big Numbers in Week 2 Shootout
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI