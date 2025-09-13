From joy to frustration: Baylor fans react to win over Samford
Baylor's matchup against Samford ended up with the Bears getting another win in the winning column for the 2025 season as they improved to 2-1 on the season with a 42-7 win in Waco Saturday afternoon. The reactions all over social media went into a full spectrum as fans went from excitement, frustration, and plenty of humor.
Many of Baylor's fans have gone onto social media with much excitement and praise from some of Baylor's offensive stars after watching Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson throw for 211 yards on 23-37 passing and 3 touchdowns, while also throwing 2 interceptions. Bryson Washington rushed for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns off 21 carries, as it looks like the star running back is starting to catch some buzz over the last couple of weeks, which is a good thing for the sophomore running back, as the Bears are about to start conference play next week. Baylor has three wideouts catch a touchdown pass Saturday afternoon with Josh Cameron, Louis Brown IV, and Kobe Prentice all seeing the endzone with Ashyton Hawkins leading the wide receiver room with the most receiving yards in this game with 42 yards receiving on 3 receptions and a long reception of 36 yards.
Baylor's defense allowed a score but played a lot better after that touchdown series from Samford and held them to only 3.4 yards per play, and only allowing 195 total yards, forced 4 turnovers (3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble) also was very efficient on third down and getting the Bears defense off the field when it matter most on 3rd down where most of the time Samford has no choice but to pass the ball Baylor's defensive backfield still in much need of some improvement but today they held up pretty good after allowing only just one score.
Here's a look at how fans, alumni, and the great college football community responded to Baylor's dominating win over Samford as the game was going on.
