What Dave Aranda said about a future of uncertainty at Baylor
After a 55-28 drubbing at the hands of Utah, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda spoke to the media. Dave Aranda was asked what his future looks like in Waco with the uncertainty surrounding Mack Rhoades. In response, Aranda said,
“Yeah, our focus is just trying to win this next one, you know,” Aranda said. "And we — after we win — this next is a really good team. Then after this next one trying to win the one after that and just try to build and show improvement and some excitement on winning and get it and have it be consistent. So really our focus is only that. I think all — whether it's the noise or it's the distraction or it's the whatever it is. We have to keep that on the outside and be focused on improving a fair amount of improving needs to be done.”
On what Aranda told his team about Mack Rhoades,
"Yeah, you know to keep the focus on trying to improve daily and to keep the focus on trying to win,” Aranda said of the Rhoades’ situation. "I just think this — there's been some distractions this season, but there's distractions every season and you know It's my job to keep that out of our front view and keep that in off to the side. And so, it's always a difficult challenge. Especially with a night game and a later start on Saturday. You want people basically away from their phones as best you can But, yeah, we have to stay we have a chance to win two more games and that's really all that matters.”- Baylor head coach Dave Aranda
Against Utah, Baylor actually won the battle of time of possession and total yards, but gave up too many explosive plays and could not recover.
Aranda and the Bears have two games left on their schedule: a road trip to Arizona (7-3) next Saturday and hosting Houston (8-2) on November 29 and celebrating Senior Day. The future is indeed uncertain at Baylor, but Baylor can go bowling if they can split the last two games. That would be a nice consolation prize for a team wondering about the season that could have been.