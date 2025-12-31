Baylor WR accepts invitation to play in all-star game

The Baylor football eleven was a talented team in the 2025 season. Regardless of their losing record (5-7), the Bears had several players who distinguished themselves on the gridiron and earned post-season accolades. The latest to achieve that feat is receiver Kobe Prentice. Prentice will play in the Hula Bowl.

Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Time: 11:00 A.M. CST

Venue: Spec Martin Memorial Stadium

Location: Deland, FL

TV: CBS

2025 Season

Prentice, an Alabama transfer, caught 26 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Bears with an average of 14.62 yards per catch. In the season finale against Houston, Prentice gained 96 receiving yards on four catches for a 24-yard average.

Against SMU, Prentice scored two receiving touchdowns in a win over the nationally-ranked Mustangs. Prentice posted four games of four or more catches.

In his collegiate career, Prentice gained 1,160 receiving yards on 86 catches, for an average of 13.66 yards per catch.

Hula Bowl-Baylor alumni

Baylor has been well-represented in this game over the past three seasons. In 2023, two offensive linemen, Khalil Keith and Grant Miller, played in the Hula Bowl. Last season, linebacker Matt Jones and EDGE Steve Linton played in the game.

The Game

First played in 1946 in Hawaii, the Hula Bowl has evolved into the premier event that it is today. This game will feature the “Fighting Grudens,” head coach Jon Gruden will head up Team Kai and his son Jay will prowl the sidelines and call plays for Team Aina.

For 80 years, the Hula Bowl has been the showcase for 120 of the best players in college football. This invitation-only event is for senior players only and will display their gridiron skills for scouts and general managers from the National Football League and the Canadian Football League.

Prentice was part of a receiver room that included Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins and Michael Trigg. All of these players have exhausted their eligibility. Going into the 2026 season, the wide receiver position is one of considerable need for the Bears.

