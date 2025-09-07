Bearly believable: Top 5 Plays in Baylor's stunning win over SMU
It was a stunning win for Baylor on Saturday, taking down SMU in double OT. Following the 48-45 win, I chose five plays that really stuck out.
1. Some Kevin Jennings magic to start the game: With tensions high, and the fans going wild, the SMU Mustangs took the field for the first offensive possession of the game versus Baylor. Instead of handing the ball off to one of their talented running backs, Jennings faked the handoff, stepped back into the pocket, and delivered a strike over the middle of the field. After being tipped by Baylor defender Levar Thornton Jr., SMU receiver Romello Brinson hauled in the pass and took it to the house. This play set the tone for the rest of the game, and gave viewers insight into the offensive battle we would be seeing.
2. Punt Interference or Great Play by SMU: Following halftime, the Bears had been keeping pace with the Mustangs and had been trading touchdowns. However, the Bears had managed to get a stop around the 4-minute mark, giving the Bears a chance to tie the game after never having led the whole game. Unfortunately for the Bears, during the punt, Baylor's corner Levar Thornton Jr. pushed a defender into the Baylor return man, Joshua Cameron, leading to the ball not being fielded cleanly, and the Mustangs recovered deep in Baylor territory. The play was further reviewed and upheld, but this play marked a key momentum shift in favor of the Mustangs during the second half.
3. A HUGE interception from Jacob Redding: Shortly after the Mustangs had recovered the aforementioned muffed punt, SMU was poised to put the proverbial last nail in Baylor's coffin going into the fourth quarter. When Kevin Jennings took the snap with less than 3 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter, he noticed TE Matthew Hibner matched up one-on-one with Redding, and took a shot to the end zone. However, the ball was slightly underthrown, allowing for Redding to high-point the ball and completely flip the script in Baylor's favor, going into the final quarter of regulation.
4. Fumble in the fourth quarter: With Baylor still down a touchdown going into the fourth quarter, the Bears received the ball after Mustangs' running back TJ Harden had just rushed for a 40-yard touchdown. Baylor running back Bryson Washington took the ball and attempted to get a few extra yards after the initial contact with the SMU defender. Unfortunately for Washington, the contact dislodged the ball and allowed for SMU defender Cameron Robertson to recover the ball. With a short field, SMU was able to march down the field and score on the following drive, making it a two-possession game.
5. Emar'rion Winston gives the Bears one last possession: With the Bears down one possession, the Mustangs had the ball late in the fourth quarter, trying to kill the clock to end the game. With SMU facing a huge third down, Baylor needed a stop to have a fighting chance at taking the game to overtime. With the game on the line, Bears OLB Emar'rion Winston came up with a MASSIVE sack on Kevin Jennings, forcing the Mustangs to punt, and giving Sawyer Robertson just enough time to get the Bears down the field to score, and bring the game to overtime.
While there were certainly more game-changing plays that took place during this cinematic game, the plays above were highlighted because of the tectonic momentum shifts that were caused by the result.
As always, stay tuned for next week's edition of Bearly Believable!
