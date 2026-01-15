Former Baylor QB lands at an obscure spot for 2026 football season

Walker White was one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Little Rock (AR) prospect was ranked as the No. 107 prospect and No. 8 QB per the Composite that year. White held offers from almost every big program, but opted to sign with Auburn out of high school.

White saw six total snaps with the Tigers and opted to enter the transfer portal after one year. White saw Baylor as his next best destination in hopes of learning behind Sawyer Robertson and under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

However, his time in Waco didn't last long. White left Baylor after one season and after entering the transfer portal, White committed to Central Arkansas, where he is now closer to home and should be able to start in 2026.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

White called Baylor an automatic yes this past fall

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ahead of fall camp, speaking with the media, White said it was an automatic yes when Dave Aranda asked him to come to Baylor. The Bears were in White's top three during his initial recruitment.

"I mean, the biggest thing for me was out of high school -- if you all remember, Baylor was in my top three," White recalled. "And so when I decided to get in the transfer portal and Baylor called, I mean, it was an automatic -- almost yes for me. Obviously, I still had to hear from other coaches, but I knew I loved Coach Aranda.

"I had to do some of my own research of Jake Spavital and what it would be like playing for him, and I knew a guy that he coached for at Texas State. So just wanted to do my own research for that. And kind of once I got some word on Coach Spav, I was just, like, fired up to come here. Working with Brett Holcomb, who also recruited me out of high school, and Texas football.

"It doesn't get better than this, and it's just great football, and it's a good league, and I wanted to play in it, and I was fired up to be here."

QB Walker White talking about being recruited out of HS by Aranda and choosing the Bears out of the portal after leaving Auburn pic.twitter.com/RpUqKWfpsa — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) August 1, 2025

While things didn't work out for White in Waco, he will certainly get a good chance to showcase his skills at Central Arkansas. The team won three games last year, and landing a former borderline five-star prospect is big news for that program.

More from Baylor on SI