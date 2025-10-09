What we've learned about Baylor football through six weeks
Six weeks into the college football season and heading into a bye week, the Baylor Bears sit at 4-2, with a 2-1 record in conference. Going 2-2 in their critical four-game opening stretch, the Bears should still have the ability to control their own identity going down the home stretch of the season. With the only two undefeated Big 12 teams set to face off on November 8th, with BYU headed to Lubbock to face off against Texas Tech, and the tier of contenders in Iowa State and Arizona State set to face off later this season, there should be enough losses to go around in the Big 12 for Baylor to make a serious at their second Big 12 conference game appearance and their first college football playoff appearance. With everything that's occurred in the first month and a half, and the amount of uncertainty down the stretch in the Big 12, let's see what we know for sure about this Baylor team
Offense? As Advertised
There was a preseason expectation that this offense, along with Sawyer Robertson, would shoulder the burden for Baylor's success this season, and that has proven to be true so far. Sawyer Robertson has been college football's most productive quarterback, leading the country in passing yards (2,058) and passing touchdowns (19), and showcasing the growth in his second year under Jake Spavital and his first full year as a starter that has made him a potential draft season riser and a legitimate Heisman candidate.
Outside of Robertson, the weapons around him have shone just as brightly. Sophomore running back Bryson Washington has cashed in on the significant preseason hype he had coming to this season, pacing the Big 12 in rushing yards (557), good for 7th in the nation. Lastly, Robertson's pass-catching weapons, considered a potential weakness before the NCAA's 11th-hour decision to grant Ashtyn Hawkins eligibility, have provided balance and variety, led by incumbent WR1 Josh Cameron, Kobe Prentice's team-leading six touchdowns, and breakout transfer Kole Wilson.
However, it's been Michael Trigg who has quickly become Robertson's favorite target. Leading all FBS tight ends in catches and receiving yards, Last Saturday's two highlight reel catches, including his one-handed sideline snag made it to number one on "Sportscenter's Top 10 plays," illustrated the rising NFL Draft stock of Trigg that NFL draft analyst Ryan Roberts pointed to as the reason why he thought of Trigg as far and away Baylor's best draft prospect. Between Trigg, Washington, and Robertson, there's an argument that the Bears have the most dynamic three-headed monster in college football, and perhaps the most explosive offensive unit in the conference, and maybe the country.
Defense? Frustratingly familiar
At this very moment, Dave Aranda's not-so-recently hot seat seems to have cooled, with a combination of this year's record and recruiting success keeping him in good graces in Waco. However, one of the main frustration points for Baylor fans is the defensive units that have largely operated as sieves in Aranda's six seasons at the helm. After closing out last season, surrendering 44 points to LSU and finishing outside the top 75 in most major defensive categories, Aranda brought in 13 defensive portal acquisitions to tryto turn around the troubling trend.
So far, not so good. Edge rushing transfers Matthew-Fobbs White and Emar'rion Winston, while they've provided a presence off the edge, with Fobbs-White top five in PFF registered pressures with 24, Baylor's 8 sacks in total are tied for last in the Big 12, and their 29.7 points allowed per game is also near the rear end of the conference. Ohio State transfer Calvin Simpson-Hunt hasn't had the snaps or impact his high school ranking would have suggested, and, for the most part, offenses have had their way with the Bears. Defense wins championships, and while timely turnovers have been crucial for Baylor's first four wins, this team cannot consider itself a serious contender be a free 30 points every weekend.
Comeback Culture
If nothing else, Dave Aranda has instilled and built upon the culture of faith that permeates the Baylor campus. With that, there's a level of resilience that this group has displayed early and often, with two double-digit 4th quarter comebacks showing that they're truly never out of a game. Combining that mentality with a quick-strike offense, gives Baylor a puncher's chance in any game. With an experienced quarterback, and the proven ability to do it, Bears fans, while it isn't the most comfortable, can feel more confident than most at looking up and seeing their Bears down a score.
