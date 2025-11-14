Baylor football announces uniform combination against Utah for Week 12 action
Baylor will take the field on Saturday against the No. 13 Utah Utes. The Bears are encouraging their fans to wear white for Baylor's whiteout.
RELATED: Behind enemy lines for Baylor football vs. Utah
Why shouldn't the football team also wear white? That's exactly what they will be wearing. On Friday, Baylor announced it would wear all white for the white-out against Utah.
Uniforms by week:
- Week 1 vs. Auburn: Baylor wore its new-look chrome helmet, along with the coal jerseys and pants.
- Week 2 at SMU: In Baylor's first away game, the Bears wore their white jerseys, white pants, and green accessories. Baylor also had its white helmet.
- Week 3 vs. Samford: It was an all-green look from Baylor against the FCS program. Green helmet, jerseys, and pants.
- Week 4 vs. Arizona State: It was an all-anthracite look for Baylor. It was the coal jerseys, pants, and helmets against the Sun Devils.
- Week 5 at Oklahoma State: It was the all-white look this time. White helmets, pants, and jerseys.
- Week 6 vs. Kansas State: This time, Baylor is wearing the gold jersey and pants, with its green helmet.
- Week 8 at TCU: Baylor is wearing its white jersey with green pants. The Bears will have white helmets on.
- Week 9 at Cincinnati: Baylor is going with the all-white look. White helmet, jersey, and pants against the Bearcats.
- Week 10 vs. UCF: It's back to the green look for Baylor this weekend against UCF. The Bears are wearing their green helmet, jerseys, and pants after being on the road for two weeks in a row.
- Week 11 vs. Utah: Baylor is going with its all whites for the game. White helmet, jersey, and pants.
Keys to a Baylor win over Utah:
Earlier this week, writer Josh Abraham came out with his three keys to a Baylor victory over Utah. It won't be easy, and the Bears will need to follow these properly to pull off the upset. One of Abraham's main keys was to slow down Utah's run game.
"The Utes have one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, and are led by two very capable running backs in Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers. On the season, the Utes have the number 3 overall rushing offense, having rushed for 2,404 yards on 406 total attempts, a staggering 5.92 yards per attempt. If the Bears want to have any chance of winning this game, they are going to need to find a way to firm up on the defensive line and generate interior pressure to slow down Utah's capable running backs."