Important Stats for Baylor to Track in Opening Big 12 Game With Colorado — or Are They?

It's among the weirdest stats in all of college football, time of possession. Especially in today's style of game. The amount of plays and time taken off of the clock aren't always tied directly to a win or a loss, but it's still an important stat to honor and respect.

Big Numbers, Heartbreaking Loss

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda shake hands after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against Auburn, the Bears ran 99 total plays (436 total yards) to the Tigers' 76 (389 total yards) and even held the ball for five minutes longer (32:32 - 27:28) but still walked away with a 17-16 loss. Yes, DJ Lagway got hurt in the first quarter and could barely move in the pocket because of it throughout most of the rest of the game, but that only makes his 27 completion 333 yard game that much more impressive. The Bears' undoing in this game was more about inefficiency on third and fourth down, they had the ball plenty, but kept stalling out on their drives by not converting.

Defense Squeezes, Dominant Victory

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) throws a pass against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nursing the wounds from the Auburn loss, the Bears got to have their first game in Waco for the season against PVA&M and won handily 44-3. This time, with Nate Bennett in for the injured Lagway, the Bears ran 84 total plays (552 total yards) compared to the Panthers 52 plays (110 total yards).

Baylor would again also control the game clock handily against the reigning SWAC Champion Panthers 33:52 - 25:38. This game went about as expected and even though Devonte Tezino would see his season ended by an injury in this game, the outcome was never truly in doubt though as Baylor's overall difference in speed and power was a game full of mismatches at nearly every position.

Low Play Count, Still Victorious

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An expected increase in competition as LA Tech came to town also saw the Bears win comfortably 36-19, but only saw the Baylor offense run 68 plays (418 total yards). However, in this game, LA Tech ran 78 offensive plays (362 total yards) and controlled the time of possession 32:18 - 27:42. In a game that saw Nate Bennett look like he could do no wrong (going 21-24 for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns, even scoring a touchdown on the ground), and it turns out that Jayden McGowan only knows how to catch passes for touchdowns.

What This All Means

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is coming off of a tumultuous week after their recent dismantling by Northwestern, we've talked about it, everyone's talked about it. Baylor though, as they have each week so far, have expressed their collective mindset that each week is a "nameless, faceless opponent" and that the preparation for each is the same.

Look for the Bears not only to exploit the Buffaloes' secondary but also to control the game clock this week though an active effort in recent weeks has been to establish the running game.

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