In-state Baylor rival loses a significant piece of team ahead of 2025 season

This one stings for the in-state rival.

Baylor's in-state and Big 12 rival, Texas Tech, received terrible news on Monday. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Red Raiders are fearful that they lost one of the biggest pieces to their 2025 team. Former USC RB Quinten Joyner's season is likely over after suffering a knee injury.

Joyner, who played second fiddle to Woody Marks in 2024 for the Trojans, was expected to lead the Texas Tech running back room this season. Last year, with USC, Joyner ran for nearly 500 yards and scored three times on the ground. He also caught 12 passes, and would've been featured in the Red Raiders' high-profile passing attack.

A popular story this offseason was about how much NIL money the Red Raiders spent on the transfer portal. Joyner was one of those players, who had other options, that chose to head to Texas Tech.

Baylor doesn't play Texas Tech in 2025, but the two teams have a chance to meet one another in the Big 12 Championship. Both teams have high expectations entering 2025. Texas Tech returns several veterans -- as does Baylor.

But will this roadblock affect Texas Tech this season? It definitely puts a damper with just under two weeks until Week 1 is underway.

