Injury Report: Baylor Gets Two Defensive Starters Back Against No. 17 Houston
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Kyland Reed and Daniel Cobbs are off Baylor’s final availability report after missing last week’s game against Texas Tech.
Baylor safety Colin Peacock is a game-time decision for Saturday’s regular-season finale at No. 17 Houston. Peacock was doubtful on the previous report and is the only Baylor player whose status is still up in the air. The same six Bears who were ruled out earlier in the week remain out.
Linebacker Kyland Reed and safety Daniel Cobbs were both probable on the previous report and are off the final one, clearing the way for them to return against the Cougars. Both were questionable on Friday’s report last week before being listed as game-time decisions against Texas Tech. Neither played in Baylor’s 20–10 loss.
Baylor’s final availability report against Houston
Out
- No. 8 Jacob Redding, S
- No. 13 Quinn Murphy, QB
- No. 38 Jamarion Richardson, CB
- No. 59 Devonte Tezino, DL
- No. 61 Cayden Tone, OL
- No. 87 Ashton Jones, WR
Game-time decision
- No. 26 Colin Peacock, S
Cobbs gives Baylor another option at safety
Getting Cobbs back helps a Baylor secondary that still has two players ruled out and another waiting on a decision. Jacob Redding remains out at safety, and Jamarion Richardson is still out at cornerback. Peacock wasn’t listed on the final Texas Tech report, so his status is the new question for the secondary this week.
Even if Peacock can’t go, interim head coach and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will have an option at safety he didn’t have against Texas Tech. Reed’s return also gives Baylor another option at linebacker. The two defenders went from game-time decisions last week to probable earlier this week before coming off the final report.
Mendiola is off the report, while Tone remains out
Offensive lineman Jaydon Mendiola was one of seven Bears ruled out against Texas Tech. He came off the report this week and stayed off the final update. Cayden Tone is the only Baylor offensive lineman still listed, while quarterback Quinn Murphy and wide receiver Ashton Jones remain out.
The other three players ruled out against Texas Tech were on defense. In addition to Redding and Richardson, defensive lineman Devonte Tezino will miss the finale. Mendiola is the only player from last week’s out list who came off it this week.
Baylor enters the finale at 6–5 overall and 4–4 in the Big 12 after losses to BYU and Texas Tech. Houston is 8–3 overall and 5–3 in conference play and will be the Bears’ third straight ranked opponent. A win would give Baylor a winning Big 12 record. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT at TDECU Stadium.
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Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories. A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow.