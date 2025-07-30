On3's JD PicKell picks Baylor over Texas A&M in Round 1 of CFP, predicts Playoff winner
On3's national personality, JD PicKell, came out with his 2025 college football predictions. PicKell first revealed who he thought would win each conference, and picked Baylor to beat TCU in the Big 12 Championship. PicKell also picked LSU, Ohio State, and Clemson to win their respective conferences.
After picking each Power Four conference winner, PicKell moved on to the College Football Playoff. With Baylor winning the Big 12, the Bears are obviously in the big dance. PicKell has Baylor seeded as a No. 10 seed and the Bears would take on No. 7 seed Texas A&M in Round 1.
“Last year, Arizona State had two losses after winning the conference and had straight seeding held. Arizona State, the Big 12 champ, would have been the 12th seed in the college football playoff. I don't think that's the way it works this year, but I do think that Baylor is sitting there at the 10th seed.
"Probably somewhere around 10-2, Big 12 champion. Does it feel a little bit low? Yeah, probably.
"Probably does, but regardless, you're in the dance. You're not the 12th seed, so you're not playing Oregon first game, but I think that's just kind of the nature of the Beast when it comes to how they're being perceived and how the Big 12 is going to shake out here in 2025.”
While Baylor would be underdogs against Texas A&M in the first round, PicKell is picking those Bears. He really likes Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson and believes he could get the job done against the SEC power.
“Other first round matchup, I told you, Battle of the Brazos, old Big 12 game, Baylor and A&M. This will be a fun one, man.
"Emotions will be high, these teams got history, it'll be a good time. These teams, these logos have history. Man, I think Sawyer Robertson finds a way. I really do. I think that the continuity under Dave Aranda is a big difference here. I think the maturity of that football team is a big difference here.
"A&M returns a lot of production as well. They bring back Marshall Reed as well. They have a lot to like about them. I think that Baylor and the fact that Dave Aranda will have some time to game plan, I think it's going to give Baylor the edge. I think they beat A&M in that first round of the college football playoff.”
Baylor's run would end after a big first-round win, though. In Round 2, the Bears would meet Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State. PicKell has the Buckeyes beating Baylor. In his mock simulation, PicKell has LSU beating Ohio State in the national championship.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Sports media personality questions Baylor Basketball's trajectory
'From Bench to Baylor Star': go inside the helmet of Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson
Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings: Which teams are the real contenders in 2025?
Baylor locked in recruiting race with Michigan for 4-Star QB Malachi Zeigler
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI