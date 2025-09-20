Key information to know ahead of major Arizona State vs. Baylor Big 12 clash
Baylor is set to open Big 12 play against Arizona State on Saturday. The Sun Devils are the reigning Big 12 champions after a successful season in 2024. But both teams are entering Big 12 play with one loss. The Bears lost their opener against Auburn, whereas ASU lost at Mississippi State.
The Big 12 is pretty wide open, but neither of these teams wants two losses on their resume through four games. It's looking like the Big 12 will have one College Football Playoff candidate and if either Baylor or Arizona State wants a seat at the table, this game means a ton.
Here are some tidbits to know ahead of the game.
Baylor vs. Arizona State storylines
• Winners of two straight, Baylor will open its conference schedule with a matchup against the defending league champion Arizona State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.
• This marks the first game between Baylor and Arizona State since the lone meeting in 1990, a ASU win in Tempe.
• Baylor returns a bevy of talent from a 2024 roster that featured the nation’s 20th-best offense, also ranking No. 19 in scoring offense and No. 19 in team passing efficiency.
• QB Sawyer Robertson is the nation’s leading returner in QBR (83.7), after ranking fifth nationally last year. Robertson slung 28 TDs and threw for 3,071 yards in his first season as a near full-time starter, taking over in week 3.
• Robertson ranks second in the NCAA in passing yards (1,070) and third in passing TDs (10). He is on the Maxwell, O’Brien and Manning Award Watch Lists early in the 2025 season.
• RB Bryson Washington shattered the program freshman record for rushing yards, totaling 1,028 yards and 12 TDs. Washington ranks 13th in the NCAA in rushing ards (304), 14th in rushing TDs (four), and 15th in rush yards per game (101.3).
• Punter Palmer Williams led the nation in punting among those who punted at least 2.5 times per game in 2024. He booted it 43 times for a 49.3 yard average, the best in school history.
• LB Keaton Thomas made 114 tackles last year, and enters the season as a preseason All-American, and is on the watch list for the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards.
• Baylor has been credited as playing the nation’s toughest non-conference schedule according to On3, facing Auburn and No. 16 SMU in consecutive weeks to open the year.
Notes on ASU
• ASU averages 30.7 points, 408 yards, 232.3 rushing yards and 175.7 passing yards per game. Defensively, the Devils allow 19.3 points per game, 326.3 yards - including 235 passing and 91.3 rushing per game.
• QB Sam Leavitt entered the 2025 season with high hopes after a strong season in the backfield with Skattabo. Leavitt put on a scrambling show in the win over TXST, and has thrown for 527 yards with five TDs, three interceptions and a 58.1 completion percentage rate, adding 157 yards and three scores on the ground. RB Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh carry the load of the offense, with Brown rushing 35 times for 292 yards and two scores, and Udoh toting it 32 times for 138 yards and a TD. WR Jordyn Tyson is off to a strong start with 24 catches for 314 yards and four TDs, averaging 104.7 yards per game. Defensively, Jordan Crook has 24 tackles, 4.5 for a loss and two sacks. Keyshaun Elliot has 20 tackles, three TFLs and two sacks. Anthonie Cooper has an interception.
ASU is led by third-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, who is off to a 15-13 record through his first stint as a head coach. Dillingham came to ASU after a season as the OC at Oregon, two seasons as the OC at Florida State, which followed the 2018 season as the OC at Memphis and 2019 as the OC at Auburn. He opened his coaching career at Chaparral High School from 2007-13, before moving on to a two-year stint at his alma matter, Arizona State in 2014-15. He opened a three-year career at Memphis as a GA before taking over as the QB/TE coach in 2017 and as the OC/QB coach in 2018. He grew in the profession under Mike Norvell, Gus Malzahn and Dan Lanning.
How to watch
- Channel: FOX
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, Texas)