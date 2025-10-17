Key matchups in Big 12 clash between Baylor football vs. TCU
TCU and Baylor are playing football this Saturday, one of the few remaining rivalries we have in the new college football landscape that has Michigan State playing conference games at 2 A.M. Eastern in California. However, with this being the 121st matchup between two long-time conference rivals, history tells us this matchup will be hotly contested and more than likely a ton of points.
Our good friend JD Andress of TCU on SI pointed out that the Horned Frogs have been a completely different team at home versus on the road during Sonny Dykes' tenure, but Baylor fans will most likely hang their hat on TCU's most recent double-digit loss to Kansas State, after the Bears pulled off a thrilling one-point against the Wildcats before their bye. With that, we'll continue our series of key matchups, looking at which on-field matchups could be key in determining a victor on Saturday.
QB Sawyer Robertson vs. S Bud Clark
Baylor fans know firsthand the effect of a momentum-changing takeaway with the heroics of former walk-on Jacob Redding this season. TCU senior safety Bud Clark does that, perhaps better than anybody in the country. Clark is the current NCAA active players all-time leader in interceptions with 13, including a pick-six in TCU's 2022 College Football Playoff matchup against Michigan, and he has two this season, including a "welcome to college football" pick-six against Bill Belichick and UNC in Week 1.
Robertson has mostly been able to avoid costly turnovers this season. TCU's defense is firmly in the "bend don't break" category and has been reliant on takeaways to get stops and the ball back to their offense. Robertson will be looking to push the ball downfield to his playmakers in Trigg and Cameron, but a lurking Clark will be waiting for his chance to turn Robertson over and get the ball back into the hands of this explosive Horned Frogs offense.
TCU WR Eric McAlister vs. Baylor CB Caden Jenkins
With Savion Williams to the NFL, Eric McAlister has seamlessly made the transition from WR2 to WR1, maintaining that big-ability with increased targets. With over 500 yards and seven touchdowns, McAlister is Hoover's go-to when the Horned Frogs need an explosive play, and it's been a winning proposition for them so far. With starting corner Tevin Williams being listed as ''doubtful" on the latest injury report, the brunt of the burden in slowing down McAlister in man-to-man situations will fall on Jenkins, who's had a strong showing this year, being a key cog in the Bears holding All-American Jordyn Tyson to just 43 yards in their matchup against Arizona State.
Keeping McAlister in check will be a group effort by the secondary, with his long speed being something Baylor's safeties should be keenly aware of, but Jenkins provides a combination of length and quickness that could be bothersome for McAlister. If Jenkins can prove early that he's capable of bothering McAlister at the catch point and can not allow him to separate in man coverage, that would put a wet blanket on top of TCU's best big-play option.
TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr vs. Baylor RB Bryson Washington and TE Michael Trigg
Elarms-Orr has undoubtedly been the leader of this defense since transferring over in 2023. A versatile inside linebacker that also provides pass rush juice as a high school defensive end, he'll be the one setting the tone for the Horned Frogs at home, and determining if Baylor can consistently stay ahead of the chains with Washington in the run game, and whether or not he can stay with arguably the nation's top tight end in Michael Trigg.
Nobody has been able to consistently cover Trigg, but Elarms-Orr proves he can at least run with him, that'll allow TCU to have some flexibility in defensive formations and at least give TCU one solid option when trying to run man coverage. Jamel Johnson would be the only other body type that TCU can offer in terms of stopping Trigg, but at 200 pounds, that's still a pretty significant mismatch. If either TCU's run defense proves to be ineffective, or they're forced to go primarily to zone coverage because of Trigg's skill and mismatch ability, you might as well mark down Baylor for 30+ points.