Baylor offers the Southland Freshman of the Year in the transfer portal

In the first day of the transfer portal opening, Baylor has offered a pair of wide receivers. The Bears have looked at freshman Jeremy Scott out of South Alabama, and Baylor has also extended a scholarship to Tony Diaz from UTRGV.

Diaz has announced each school that has offered him since the portal opened and he holds notable offers from Illinois, Iowa, Houston, and Cincinnati, among others.

The 5-foot-11 playmaker just finished his redshirt freshman season and he was a star. Diaz caught 67 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. For his performance, Diaz was named Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention and Freshman All-American by FCS Football Central, Stats Perform, and Phil Steele.

Other recognition Diaz received for his play:

Earned Phil Steele 2025 Southland Freshman of the Year and second team all-conference honors

Finished seventh in Jerry Rice Award voting

Earned Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and All-Conference First Team recognition

Diaz had four games of over 100 receiving yards. His best performance came against UIW, where he caught a whopping 17 passes for 172 yards and a score.

Baylor needs playmakers

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baylor lost several of its top playmakers from this past season. Not only is Sawyer Robertson gone at QB, but TE Michael Trigg, along with WRs Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kobe Prentice are all gone. The Bears will be fielding a new-look offense next season.

With how pass-happy Baylor has been, the Bears are going to be searching hard in the portal to find some playmakers. Diaz has a similar skillset as Wilson, who Baylor got in the portal last season. The way Baylor used Wilson could be intriguing for a player for Diaz.

As of now, Baylor has Jadon Porter, Louis Brown, and Taz Williams that it will be leaning on next season. Brown redshirted this season, Porter had some experience, and Williams was a freshman down on the depth chart.

Time will tell how Baylor utilizes the portal, but Dave Aranda has to hit a home run in doing so.

