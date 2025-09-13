My best bet for Samford vs. Baylor in Week 3
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
Last week, I took "Kole Wilson OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards." Unfortunately, Wilson only had two catches for 21 yards - his first catch was for -6 yards, and his second catch was for 27 yards. I thought we had life in the 2nd Half, but there were a couple of possessions where Wilson took zero, or few, snaps.
Although I did not make Josh Cameron’s over in receiving yards a best bet, I did predict Cameron would go over. The smart decision would have been to go back to Cameron, especially after our tough Week 1 loss with him. Of course, after the fact, it is easy to see Week 1 was somewhat of a fluke; along with a combination of lack of getting Cameron the ball and good defense.
This week, my best bet is...Nothing. The only betting lines available for this week are the spread, Baylor -47.5, and Over/Under 58.5 on DraftKings. Although I have no official play, there is definitely a case to be made for the Baylor -47.5 spread. Samford has allowed 34 and 40 points to non Power-4 schools. On top of that, Baylor is a high-powered offense; and if motivated, could put up huge numbers. The reason I shy away from betting anything this week is because we do not know how much Baylor might let off the gas, if they do get up big. We also have yet to see the defense play a good game. If you believe the defense is going to continue to struggle, then you would certainly have a case for the over 58.5 total.
Next week, Baylor takes on Arizona State; and I expect plenty of good betting opportunities for us. Sometimes, you just have to be patient with bets.
My official plays are currently 0-2 on the season.
