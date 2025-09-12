3 predictions for Baylor vs Samford
Coming off the heels of a massive comeback win over SMU, the Baylor Bears will host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The Bears are favored by 46.5 points on Saturday, and should win big to move to 2-1 heading into Big 12 play.
Here are my three predictions for Saturday's game.
Sawyer Robertson Throws for Under 250 Yards
Sawyer Robertson has been elite through the first two games of the season. He's started 2025 off with back-to-back 400+ yard performances, but I think he takes a step back this weekend against Samford.
The Bears are expected to win big, and we know this offense is capable of scoring a lot of points. There's a real chance Robertson doesn't play in the second half if Baylor's up by a lot, and I think the Bears will use this game to get their running game going after struggling early in the season. As a result of both of those things, I think Robertson's numbers take a bit of a dip.
Baylor Rushes For 200+ Yards
As I just mentioned, Baylor's run game has struggled early in the year. Bryson Washington and Caden Knighten are averaging just under four yards per carry, but this is a perfect get-right week for them and the offensive line.
Expect to see the Bears handing the ball off early and often. They'll want to control the clock and wear out Samford's defense early, and the best way to do that is to run it right down their throats from the opening play. Don't be surprised if by the end of the night, Baylor has over 200 rushing yards as a team.
Baylor Covers the Spread
46.5 points is a lot, but there should be such a talent gap between these two teams that the Bears shouldn't have much of a problem covering the spread. To be frank, Samford has very little chance of stopping this Baylor offense. Auburn couldn't do it once they got rolling, and SMU couldn't do it in Week 2, so there's no reason to believe Samford can.
The only thing that could make this game close is Baylor's defense. They've been pretty bad through the first two weeks of the season, and while I believe they'll use this week to iron out some wrinkles, there's a chance they struggle to stop Samford early. I don't necessarily think that's going to happen, but stranger things have happened.
Despite that slight concern, I think Baylor handles Samford pretty easily and covers the massive 46.5-point spread.
