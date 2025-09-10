3 keys to a Baylor victory over Samford
The Baylor Bears are coming off a huge comeback win over the SMU Mustangs in Dallas on Saturday. Now, they'll return to Waco for a battle against the Samford Bulldogs, in a game they should win handily. However, we've seen plenty of upsets in college football this year, so the Bears better be ready.
Here's what the Bears need to do in order to move to 2-1 on the season.
Don't Overlook Samford
Every year it feels like at least one Power Four team loses a game to a "lesser" opponent in a game where they're favored by 30+ points. If the Bears aren't careful, that could be them this weekend, especially with the way their defense has been playing this year.
Coming off a big, emotional win and the fact that they have to face Arizona State next weekend, this is the perfect trap game for the Bears. I'd be pretty shocked if they lost this game, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if they come out a bit flat and let Samford hang around. They can't afford to overlook the Bulldogs, because with the way their defense has been playing, they could find themselves in a track meet if they're not careful.
Get Some Stops on Defense
Baylor's defense has been on the field for 28 possessions this season. Seven of those have resulted in punts, with the rest resulting in touchdowns, field goals or end-of-half situations. They've allowed 79 points in two games this season, and it's simply because they cannot get off the field on crucial downs. If the Bears want to guarantee they enter Big 12 play with a 2-1 record, their defense needs to get crucial stops on third down and force some turnovers.
Come Out Firing on Offense
Baylor's offense has been great to start the season, but in each of their two games thus far, they've come out a bit flat. Sawyer Robertson has been able to turn things around quickly in those two games, but if they can come out and quickly put a couple touchdowns on the board, it will quickly take Samford out of the game. I'd like to see the Bears march their opening drive right down the field for a touchdown and take all the wind out of Samford's sails early.
