Baylor Bears open as massive 46.5-point favorites over the Samford Bulldogs
The Baylor Bears are looking to improve to 2-1 in a Week 3 matchup with the Samford Bulldogs.
Baylor is projected to be a 46.5-point favorite over Samford according to Fanduel. The Bears are 1-1 on the season and coming off an electric 48-45 victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs. With plenty of momentum heading into their final game ahead of conference play, there is a consensus that the green and gold will have a steady time handling the Bulldogs.
On the other side, Samford has started the season 0-2 after blowout losses to West Georgia and The Citadel. The Bulldogs have scored just 16 points on the young season while allowing an average of 37 points per game to opposing offenses. With Baylor coming off a big win against a ranked opponent and Samford struggling against weaker competition, the books project the Bears to win comfortably.
While heavy favorites, Baylor has to be wary of a potential trap game. The Bears' defense has struggled all season, allowing 41.5 points per game, and could get exposed against the Bulldogs. While not having success scoring, yards haven't been a problem for the Samford offense. The Bulldogs are averaging 297 passing yards and 60 rushing yards per game.
The over/under for scoring for Saturday's matchup is at 58.5. With the Bears' offense averaging 34.5 points a game against quality opponents, they could push the point total quickly. Factoring in a struggling defense for both sides, 58.5 feels like a solid line.
Baylor should improve to 2-1 on Saturday. As 46.5-point favorites in a game where there's projected to be nearly 60 points scored, the Bears' offense is expected to come up big and keep the team on track before they enter conference play in Week 4.
