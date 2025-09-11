Inside The Bears

Baylor Bears open as massive 46.5-point favorites over the Samford Bulldogs

The Baylor Bears are heavy favorites in their Week 3 matchup with the Samford Bulldogs.

Kyle Besson

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears are looking to improve to 2-1 in a Week 3 matchup with the Samford Bulldogs.

Baylor is projected to be a 46.5-point favorite over Samford according to Fanduel. The Bears are 1-1 on the season and coming off an electric 48-45 victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs. With plenty of momentum heading into their final game ahead of conference play, there is a consensus that the green and gold will have a steady time handling the Bulldogs.

Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) and quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) and wide receiver Kobe Prentice celebrate
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) and quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) and wide receiver Kobe Prentice (16) celebrate during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the other side, Samford has started the season 0-2 after blowout losses to West Georgia and The Citadel. The Bulldogs have scored just 16 points on the young season while allowing an average of 37 points per game to opposing offenses. With Baylor coming off a big win against a ranked opponent and Samford struggling against weaker competition, the books project the Bears to win comfortably.

While heavy favorites, Baylor has to be wary of a potential trap game. The Bears' defense has struggled all season, allowing 41.5 points per game, and could get exposed against the Bulldogs. While not having success scoring, yards haven't been a problem for the Samford offense. The Bulldogs are averaging 297 passing yards and 60 rushing yards per game.

The over/under for scoring for Saturday's matchup is at 58.5. With the Bears' offense averaging 34.5 points a game against quality opponents, they could push the point total quickly. Factoring in a struggling defense for both sides, 58.5 feels like a solid line.

Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Baylor should improve to 2-1 on Saturday. As 46.5-point favorites in a game where there's projected to be nearly 60 points scored, the Bears' offense is expected to come up big and keep the team on track before they enter conference play in Week 4.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

Baylor vs Samford Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Bulldogs Ahead of Week 3

Baylor Bears Closing in on Top 25 in CBS Sports College Football Rankings

Best Week 1 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL

Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory

Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and SMU QB Trade Big Numbers in Week 2 Shootout

Baylor Bears Upset No. 17 SMU in 48-45 Overtime Thriller

Baylor vs SMU Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Mustangs Ahead of Week 2

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Kyle Besson
KYLE BESSON

Kyle is a writer for the Baylor Bears on SI. He is a student at the University of New Orleans and studies journalism. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and has previously covered the LSU Tigers football team. Kyle loves all aspects of sports and has used that to pursue a career as a writer.

Home/Football