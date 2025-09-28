PFF grades, snap counts to know after Baylor's offense rolls all over Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears moved to 3-2 on the year after taking down Oklahoma State, 45-27, on Saturday. The Bears' offense played really well, gaining 612 total yards on the day. QB Sawyer Robertson was great once again, throwing for 393 yards and scoring five total touchdowns for the Bears. RB Bryson Washington was effective, rushing for 77 yards and a score, but an apparent injury forced Baylor to play freshmen Caden Knighten and Michael Turner.
While the Baylor offense was great, the Bears' defense had their issues -- once again. Baylor gave up 448 yards to a decimated OSU offense. The Cowboys had no issues moving the ball up and down the field on the Bears, but Baylor made enough plays to win the game.
After the win, here are PFF grades and snap counts.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- TE Michael Trigg - 89.5 grade
- QB Sawyer Robertson - 79.1 grade
- RT Kaden Sieracki - 78.0 grade
- RB Bryson Washington - 74.3 grade
- WR Kobe Prentice - 72.6 grade
- WR Josh Cameron - 68.0 grade
- RB Caden Knighten - 67.6 grade
- C Coleton Price - 67.1 grade
- RG Omar Aigbedion - 66.8 grade
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 66.0 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- C Kolton Sieracki - 49.7 grade
- TE Cody Mladenka - 51.1 grade
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 52.0 grade
- WR Jadon Porter - 57.4 grade
- LT Sean Thompkins - 58.6 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- FS Devyn Bobby - 74.8 grade
- LB Kyland Reed - 73.9 grade
- SS Tyler Turner - 70.3 grade
- CB Reggie Bush - 68.9 grade
- DL Cooper Lanz - 67.7 grade
- Edge Kyler Jordan - 67.5 grade
- SS DJ Coleman - 67.4 grade
- Edge Emar'rion Winston - 66.1 grade
- CB Caldra Williford - 65.8 grade
- SS Micah Gifford - 65.4 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- Edge Kamauryn Morgan - 44.7 grade
- DE Jackie Marshall - 48.0 grade
- LB Keaton Thomas - 53.4 grade
- LB Kaleb Burns - 53.7 grade
- LB Jeremy Evans - 54.3 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein played 45 snaps and was a major factor in place of Michael Trigg (25 snaps), who was out with an apparent injury.
- WR Kobe Prentice continues to make the most of his snaps. 35 snaps and scored another TD.
- RB Michael Turner played a season-high 28 snaps.
- RB Caden Knighten saw 19 snaps in relief.
- Freshman edge Kamauryn Morgan played a season-high 18 snaps.
- CB Reggie Bush had five total snaps coming into Week 5, and he played 31 snaps against OSU.
- CB Caldra Williford continues to see high volume, playing in 48 snaps in his first start.