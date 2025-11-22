This is what Dave Aranda must do (or change) to be successful in 2026
Dave Aranda has led the Baylor Bears to a .500 record at 5-5. As a result, the powers that be at Baylor decided that was good enough for Aranda to remain employed by the university for another season. Aranda caught a huge break when Mack Rhoades was ousted as the Baylor athletic director, leaving a void in leadership and decision making.
Baylor University President Linda Livingstone penned a letter, making it official on Friday.
In her letter, Livingstone said,
“Let me be clear: Baylor expects excellence, accountability and competitiveness at the highest level. We are not complacent, and we are not settling for mediocrity.”- Baylor President Linda Livingstone
Well, Aranda’s record at Baylor since he took over in 2020 is 36-35, barely a hash mark above .500 (.507). He had posted just two winning seasons coming into the 2025 campaign. Aranda’s best season was 2021 when he led the Bears to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 title in only his second season in Waco.
Some things will have to change in 2026, Aranda’s seventh season with the Bears. Here is what Aranda must do (or change) to be successful in 2026.
Build a better defense
Under Aranda this season, Baylor ranks at or near the bottom of the Big 12 Conference in total defense, rush defense, scoring defense, tackles for loss and opponents’ 3rd down conversions.
That is mind-numbing when you consider that Aranda is considered one of the top defensive minds in the game today. Aranda was hired away from his LSU job as defensive coordinator after the Tigers won the national championship in 2019.
The Bears' defense must get better at pressure, forcing negative plays and getting off the field on 3rd down.
Re-recruit key players
There is no doubt that Aranda has the respect of his players. Now, he must go and re-recruit some key players and keep them out of the transfer portal come season’s end.
Those key players include running backs Bryson Washington and Caden Knighten, linebacker Keaton Thomas and safety DJ Coleman, to name a few.
Deliver a solid recruiting class
One good outcome of Aranda staying at Baylor is it provides coaching stability for the talented 2026 recruiting class, led by wide receiver Jordan Clay, CB Jamarion Vincent and Jamarion Carlton. This class currently is ranked third in the Big 12
Return to a championship mindset
In that magical 2021 season, Baylor lost only two games by a combined 12 points. In addition, the Bears posted wins over five ranked opponents. The Bears' defense held three opponents to just seven points each. As a result, Baylor ascended to a No. 5 final ranking in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll.
So, Aranda lives to fight another season in Waco. In 2026, Aranda better pull it all together for a season that is at least memorable, or Baylor fans may get to watch Aranda right off into a West Texas sunset.
