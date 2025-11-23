Top Baylor recruit reportedly visited Texas for Longhorns’ win over Arkansas
One day after Baylor made a statement by retaining head coach Dave Aranda for the 2026 season, the Bears went to Arizona and got demolished by the Wildcats. Now, Baylor has one game left in hopes of gaining bowl eligibility.
To make matters worse, Baylor's top recruit, Edge Jamarion Carlton, was reportedly in Austin to visit Texas on Saturday. While the Bears got crushed, the Longhorns impressed in their win over Arkansas. This is now the second time Carlton has been to Austin this fall to see Texas.
In the report by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Carlton said he was letting everything play out. He was excited to see Texas' defense in action and loves the game-day atmosphere in Austin. Texas appears to be checking most of the boxes ahead of National Signing Day on Dec. 3.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman picked Baylor over Texas and others this past summer. He is ranked as the No. 89 player in the 2026 cycle and would be an instant-starter in Waco if Baylor can hold onto him. But things are certainly getting interesting in Carlton's recruitment.
Dave Aranda was partly retained to keep the recruiting class together
In President Livingtone's letter regarding Aranda coming back for another year, one of the reasons was for roster retention. Keeping Baylor's roster intact, along with its top-tier recruiting class was of importance.
"...Student-athlete experience: Retaining our current roster and protecting a nationally ranked recruiting class are essential to our future success;"
Holding onto Carlton would be a good start. There are several Bear commits who are being predicted to flip from Baylor, but that was also before it was announced Aranda was being retained for another season. But if Carlton leaves, that would leave the door open for other commits to leave.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Carlton:
"Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. Measured exceptionally well during 2025 Navy All-American Bowl week, while assembling an encouraging performance against elite competition to reacquire the "stock up" label. North of 6-4 and around 240 pounds with excellent length. Displays quick-twitch athleticism that shows in pads and explosive basketball context. Dynamic open-floor finisher in hoops, where second-jump juice regularly shows. Technically raw, but flashes high-level splash playmaking ability. Also showed encouraging down-to-down competency in various scenarios during NAAB week. Plays upright at times and can improve flexibility. Rush arsenal should expand with experience. Flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength. Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile. Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. Projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits."