Takeaways from Baylor's crushing defeat vs. Arizona
The Baylor Bears (5-5) traveled to the desert oasis of Tucson, AZ to take on the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) in a Big 12 Conference showdown. The Bears needed one win to become bowl eligible and played inspired football in the first half for coach Dave Aranda, who was notified that he will be retained as head football coach for the 2026 season. Baylor played uninspired football in the second-half as Arizona held the Bear scoreless in the second-half and cruised to a 41-17 victory. Here are some takeaways from Baylor's dismal display in the desert.
First Half: Baylor 17 - Arizona 14
Offensive fireworks: Baylor took the ball first and came out firing on their first possession. Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson hit wide receiver Josh Cameron for a 30-yard gain to set the tone early. Then, Robertson found Cameron again in the endzone for a 7-0 lead. Robertson later added a rushing touchdown to increase the lead to 14-7. The Bears took advantage of two pass interference calls on Arizona to keep both scoring drives alive.
Robertson was 13-of-18 for 122 yards, accounted for two TDs and he averaged 9.4 yards per completion in the half.
Arizona tied the game at 14-14 on a Noah Fifita touchdown pass to Kris Hutson. Fifita was 11-of-17 for 103 yards.
Defensive penetration: there was none. Baylor recorded zero sacks and just one tackle for loss. However, the Bears did limit the Wildcats to 3.7 yards per carry and 52 yards rushing in the first half.
Turnovers: DJ Coleman picked off a Fifita pass off a deflection to kill a Wildcats drive. The Bears are 4-1 when recording at least one turnover in a game, which bodes well for Baylor as they took a 3-point lead into intermission.
Missed scoring opportunity: Connor Hawkins missed on a 48-yard field goal attempt.
Swarming to the ball: the Wildcats swarm to the ball on defense, with three players recording eight tackles each in the first half. The leading tackler for Baylor was Kyler Jordan, who posted four stops.
Second Half: Arizona 41 - Baylor 17
Explosive plays: Fifita escaped the Baylor pressure and connected with Kris Hutson for 28-yards down to the red zone. A pass interference call on Baylor on the next play moved the ball down inside the 5-yard line. Arizona punched it in for a touchdown to take a 4-point lead at 21-17 in the 3rd quarter.
Questionable play-calling: On 3rd and 15, Baylor called a bubble screen that gained just two yards and forced the Bears to punt. It did not matter because the next possession by Arizona also resulted in a punt, but that bubble screen call was a head scratcher.
Turnovers: Robertson threw his third interception in two weeks in the end zone that killed a potential scoring drive after the 33 yard run by Bears RB Caden Knighten got the Bears down to the red zone. Later in the 4th quarter, Baylor RB Bryson Washington fumbled at his own 28-yard line.
On the ensuing Arizona play, Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi ran 28 yards for a touchdown to increase their lead to 28-17. Later in the quarter, Robertson threw his second INT of the game, a pick six to increase Arizona's lead to 41-17. It was Robertson's second pick six in two weeks.
Missed scoring opportunities: Baylor was held scoreless in the second half as a result of a stalled offense that was forced to punt and committed three turnovers.
Arizona scored at will: The Baylor defense could not keep the Wildcats out of the endzone as Arizona scored 27 unanswered points after being down 17-14 at halftime.
The Wildcats gained 172 yards rushing and scored four TDs on the ground. The Bears defense has given up nine rushing touchdowns in the last two weeks.
With another 20-point+ loss, Baylor falls to 5-6 with one game left against Houston on Nov. 29, on Senior Day for the Bears. Arizona improved to 8-3.
