Social Media's reaction to Baylor's 41-17 loss at Arizona
Baylor's offense started on fire, converting both its first and second drives for touchdowns. Disappointingly, the defense did not come out with the same fire and gave up touchdowns on Arizona's first and second drives. Baylor would have their third drive end empty-handed with a missed Connor Hawkins field goal. This would be remedied by a rare occurrence: the Baylor defense forcing a turnover. DJ Coleman grabbed a tipped pass, giving the Bears the ball back right before the end of the half. The offense would capitalize and go up 17-14 at the half.
In the second half, the Baylor offense struggled, while the defense found its footing after Arizona scored on the opening drive of the half. Arizona held a 4-point lead heading into the fourth. Baylor gets the ball back down only 4 with 10 minutes remaining in the quarter and inexplicably loses the game by 24 points after a continuous series of unfortunate events for the Bears.
Social media was slightly distracted after the news that was dropped yesterday about Dave Aranda returning in 2026. There was slightly less chatter about the game, as President Livingstone's message has created a feeling of apathy from the fanbase. Here are some of the things Bears fans had to say about the game and the state of the program.
Frustration with the defense and lack of complimentary football
More calls for Aranda to go
The Bears will close their season next Saturday against a strong Houston team. Baylor has lost by 2+ touchdowns 5 times this season. If Aranda wants to regain any sort of trust heading into the 2026 season, Baylor must show up and be competitive to close the season.
