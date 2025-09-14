Inside The Bears

PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's massive win over Samford

The Bears rolled on Saturday.

Trent Knoop

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears moved to 2-1 on the year after taking down Samford 42-7 on Saturday. The Bears' offense mustered 468 total yards against the Bulldogs, but it didn't go quite as planned. QB Sawyer Robertson threw for just 211 yards, but had two interceptions to go along with his three TD passes. Luckily, Bryson Washington got things rolling for the Baylor offense. Washington rushed for 135 yards and two scores on Saturday.

Following the game, PFF released player grades and snap counts. Here are the top players, players who didn't grade well, and snap counts to know.

Top 10 Offensive Players

1. C Kolton Sieracki - 85.5 grade
2. RT Matthew Parker - 76.9 grade
3. RT Kaden Sieracki - 76.2 grade
4. LT Sidney Fulgar - 75.3 grade
5. WR Kobe Prentice - 75.1 grade
6. LG Colton Thomasson - 70.4 grade
7. LG Ryan Lengyel - 70.1 grade
8. LT Sean Thompkins - 69.6 grade
9. RB Bryson Washington - 69.2 grade
10. RG Omar Aigebedion - 68.1 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

1. TE Kelsey Johnson - 40.2 grade
2. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 47.4 grade
3. WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 49.3 grade
4. QB Sawyer Robertson - 53.0 grade
5. WR Jadon Porter - 53.5 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

1. SS DJ Coleman - 88.3 grade
2. CB LeVar Thornton - 86.9 grade
3. SS Micah Gifford - 78.1 grade
4. FS Tyler Turner - 77.2 grade
5. CB Caden Jenkins - 74.3 grade
6. CB Kendrick Simpkins - 72.7 grade
7. LB Travion Barnes - 72.6 grade
8. CB Tevin Williams - 70.1 grade
9. FS Bo Onu - 69.7 grade
10. DT Devonte Tezino - 69.5 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

1. SS Devyn Bobby - 48.2 grade
2. LB Phoenix Jackson - 49.4 grade
3. LB Keaton Thomas - 53.9 grade
4. Edge Mathew Fobbs-White - 55.6 grade
5. Edge Emar'rion Winston - 56.9 grade

Snap Counts To Know

RB Michael Turner made his debut with nine offensive snaps

QB Nate Bennett saw second-team reps with 15 snaps

WR Taz Williams Jr. made his debut with 15 snaps

TE Michael Trigg started and saw 24 snaps

Edge Matthew Fobbs-White led all defenders with 42 snaps

Freshman Edge Kamauryn Morgan played in 16 snaps

Jackie Marshall didn't start, but played in 16 snaps.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

The game changers: Top players from Baylor's incredible win over Samford

Does Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson's disappointing performance against Samford derail a potential Heisman campaign?

From joy to frustration: Baylor fans react to win over Samford

Baylor improves to 2-1 after 42-7 win over Samford

Takeaways from Baylor's big win over Samford

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football