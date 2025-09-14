PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's massive win over Samford
The Baylor Bears moved to 2-1 on the year after taking down Samford 42-7 on Saturday. The Bears' offense mustered 468 total yards against the Bulldogs, but it didn't go quite as planned. QB Sawyer Robertson threw for just 211 yards, but had two interceptions to go along with his three TD passes. Luckily, Bryson Washington got things rolling for the Baylor offense. Washington rushed for 135 yards and two scores on Saturday.
Following the game, PFF released player grades and snap counts. Here are the top players, players who didn't grade well, and snap counts to know.
Top 10 Offensive Players
1. C Kolton Sieracki - 85.5 grade
2. RT Matthew Parker - 76.9 grade
3. RT Kaden Sieracki - 76.2 grade
4. LT Sidney Fulgar - 75.3 grade
5. WR Kobe Prentice - 75.1 grade
6. LG Colton Thomasson - 70.4 grade
7. LG Ryan Lengyel - 70.1 grade
8. LT Sean Thompkins - 69.6 grade
9. RB Bryson Washington - 69.2 grade
10. RG Omar Aigebedion - 68.1 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. TE Kelsey Johnson - 40.2 grade
2. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 47.4 grade
3. WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 49.3 grade
4. QB Sawyer Robertson - 53.0 grade
5. WR Jadon Porter - 53.5 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
1. SS DJ Coleman - 88.3 grade
2. CB LeVar Thornton - 86.9 grade
3. SS Micah Gifford - 78.1 grade
4. FS Tyler Turner - 77.2 grade
5. CB Caden Jenkins - 74.3 grade
6. CB Kendrick Simpkins - 72.7 grade
7. LB Travion Barnes - 72.6 grade
8. CB Tevin Williams - 70.1 grade
9. FS Bo Onu - 69.7 grade
10. DT Devonte Tezino - 69.5 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. SS Devyn Bobby - 48.2 grade
2. LB Phoenix Jackson - 49.4 grade
3. LB Keaton Thomas - 53.9 grade
4. Edge Mathew Fobbs-White - 55.6 grade
5. Edge Emar'rion Winston - 56.9 grade
Snap Counts To Know
RB Michael Turner made his debut with nine offensive snaps
QB Nate Bennett saw second-team reps with 15 snaps
WR Taz Williams Jr. made his debut with 15 snaps
TE Michael Trigg started and saw 24 snaps
Edge Matthew Fobbs-White led all defenders with 42 snaps
Freshman Edge Kamauryn Morgan played in 16 snaps
Jackie Marshall didn't start, but played in 16 snaps.
