Predicting the final score of both Big 12 Football games in Week 0
Do you smell that? Football is back. Saturday marks the first week of college football -- even if there are just a few games on TV. There is a big one, too. At Noon ET, Iowa State and Kansas State will take the field in Dublin, Ireland for a top-25 matchup. After that game, Big 12 fans can stay tuned to see the Kansas Jayhawks play Fresno State.
Every week, I will predict the final scores of every Big 12 football game. So who will win in Week 0?
Fresno State vs. Kansas
Fresno State lost long-time veteran Mikey Keene at the QB position, who transferred to Michigan this past spring. But the Bulldogs will ride with EJ Warner, son of Kurt Warner, on Saturday against Kansas. Fresno State returns talent on the defensive side of the ball, but will that be enough to compete with the high-flying Jayhawks?
Jalon Daniels returns at QB, and although Kansas no longer has Devin Neal, the Jayhawks landed Iowa transfer Leshon Williams -- who I think is a top-10 back in the Big 12. If Kansas can get pressure on Warner early, I think the Jayhawks win easily.
Final score: Kansas 38, Fresno State 24
Iowa State vs. Kansas State
This is arguably the biggest game that's been played on Week 0 since college football adopted the early week. No. 17 K-State will take on No. 22 Iowa State for a massive Big 12 opener. There could be a ton at stake in this game -- something Baylor fans will want to pay attention to.
This game comes down to QB play. Avery Johnson is the dual-threat a lot of teams would like to have. Whereas Rocco Becht is your prototypical pocket thrower. Becht lost both of his major weapons to the NFL last season, but the Cyclones do have RB Carson Hansen to help in the backfield.
I think K-State in this game for a few reasons. Offensively, I think the Wildcats are too much with Johnson and former Colorado RB Dylan Edwards. Even defensively, LB Austin Romaine is a game-changer.
Final score: Kansas State 30, Iowa State 24
