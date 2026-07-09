With almost a full reset on defense, having brought over 15 new defensive players spread out amongst all positions. We look at which positions have the most depth and which positions will mainly rely on just one or two players. With a severely disappointing year from the defense previously, can this newly revamped squad flip the script and make DJ Lagway and the offense's life easier?

Deepest: Defensive Line

National Champion, Hosea Wheeler, will play a massive role for Baylor in 2026. | via Indiana Athletics

Baylor made some major moves on the line to hopefully fix one of the worst run-stopping lines in the nation. Baylor ended the year giving up an average of 206 rushing yards a game and almost 35 points a game. Baylor added multiple talented linemen and edge rushers to limit other teams' success with running the ball. Hosea Wheeler and Jamaal Whyce Jr. should be two new major upgrades to stuff the run for the Bears this year. Wheeler brings a lot of experience to the team, and Whyce Jr. is a large, athletic lineman who can stuff the line and take up linemen to free up space for edge rushers.

Safeties and Cornerbacks

Kansas State freshman safety Colby McCalister (20) catches a pass during warmups before Saturday's game against Southeast Missouri State inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baylor will have at least three transfers in the secondary who have a really good shot at starting the whole year. Daniel Cobbs is one of the biggest transfers for Baylor this year, coming along with his defensive coordinator from Kansas State, along with another safety in Colby McCalister. Cobbs is a versatile player who played in the slot and in the backfield as a safety, and should give Baylor major production on the defense.

Another talented corner Baylor picked up played in all 13 games last year for Oklahoma and was the sixth-best on the team, Devon Jordan. He should be a reliable option to either start for the Bears or be a really solid backup to LeVar Thornton Jr, who had seven pass deflections and one interception last year.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weakest: Linebacker

Now, don't get the wrong idea here. I don't think the linebacker core is necessarily bad, but with all the big moves in the secondary and defensive line, this spot unfortunately falls to the bottom of the list. The Bears have four linebackers returning this year, with junior Kyland Reed and senior Travion Barnes likely to be the starters. They added Kedrick Walker from Georgia State to the mix, who has bounced around from D1 to D2, but has the potential to get some major playing time if he sees success early in the season.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (45) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect